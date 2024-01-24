CHICAGO — A measure to limit where new dollar stores can be built across Chicago was held up on Wednesday, but its backers in City Council say they plan to bring the ordinance for a final vote next week.

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) introduced legislation in October to limit where new “small-box retailers” can build stores while adding regulations to prompt operators to be more responsive to customer complaints.

An amended version of the ordinance passed the council’s Committee on License and Consumer Protection on Monday, but O’Shea delayed an expected vote in City Council on Wednesday. He said he wanted to look at a few tweaks, but he expects to call it for a vote at the next council meeting scheduled for Jan. 31.

Under the proposed law, new small-box retailers 4,000 to 17,500 square feet in size would not be able to open within 1 mile of an existing dollar store owned by the same company. All stores would also be required to post the owner’s name and contact information on the front and back of their buildings.

The legislation comes after O’Shea vocalized numerous issues with dollar stores in his Far South Side ward, which encompasses Beverly and Mount Greenwood.

O’Shea told the license committee on Monday the new regulations would force store owners to be more responsive to community concerns as well as create opportunities for grocery stores selling fresh produce to open in food deserts across the city. Under the ordinance, if a dollar store were to dedicate at least 10 percent of its floor space to sell fresh produce or meat, it would not have to comply with the mile-radius limitation.

The measure received vocal support during Monday’s committee hearing, although a few alderpeople questioned if the geographic restrictions would be overly burdensome to dollar store operators.

O’Shea said was “comfortable” with the current geographic limitations in current version of the ordinance.

“I’m very confident we have the votes, I just want to make sure we have it right,” he said Wednesday. “I’m confident we’re going to craft an ordinance that’s going to hold dollar stores accountable for the way they’ve treated communities across our city.”

A person peers into the closed Family Dollar at 2274 N. Milwaukee Ave. Credit: Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago

The measure has received pushback from dollar store operators and other groups.

In a statement to Block Club on Tuesday, a Dollar Tree spokesperson urged alderpeople to “rescind” the proposal and collaborate with the company to address any issues. The Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands are owned and operated by the same company, according to their website.

“Since concerns from local elected officials were raised first in October 2023, we’ve invested nearly $1.5 million in store upgrades and repairs, and we’re hiring additional associates to respond more quickly to store maintenance, cleanliness and safety issues,” the statement reads. “While these investments will take time to take root, we are working expeditiously to further meet community expectations.”

Adrian Rodriguez with the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce told alderpeople on Monday limiting the expansion of dollar stores could hurt neighbors who rely on them in areas underserved by larger grocery or big-box chains.

“If enacted, this measure will force hardworking family residents, Chicago residents to travel much farther for household products where they likely will pay higher prices for essentials,” he said.

But numerous alderpeople blasted dollar store operators during Monday’s committee meeting, listing a litany of complaints about cleanliness and crime.

“They are the worst ever,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), whose ward includes Woodlawn and parts of Englewood. “I wouldn’t trust them to serve me a fruit, a vegetable and nothing else because their stores are filthy.”

Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) said while he’s had consistent issues with the stores in his Far South Side ward, he had never heard from company representatives until O’Shea’s ordinance was introduced this fall.

Alderpeople “owe it to our residents” to improve service and offerings — like fresh food — at dollar stores and similar businesses, Mosley said.

“Let’s talk about how the problems are never fixed. That there are chronic problems — we talk about the trash, talk about the store cleanliness, we talk about the expired beverages and foods. The break-ins, the burglaries … the lightings, the parking lots, the fences … that we have not seen solutions to until this was put forth,” he said.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: