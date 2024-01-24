LOGAN SQUARE — The third dispensary for Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighbors is now open.

Ivy Hall, one of the first recreational cannabis dispensaries to receive a social equity license from the state, opened its second Chicago store at 3115 W. Armitage Ave. last week after remodeling an old laundromat.

Store officials, the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce and Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business Tuesday morning.

“Ivy Hall is excited to expand to their eighth location and service the Logan Square and Humboldt Park areas, the latter of which has no dispensaries,” officials said in a press release.

The shop passed its state inspection early last week after completing interior renovation this month, officials said.

“This isn’t just about a new storefront; it’s about investing in our local economy, stimulating business corridors, hiring local and destigmatizing cannabis use,” Fuentes said in a social media post.

Ivy Hall sells a variety of smokeable flower, tinctures, topicals and other THC and CBD products, and has full-service kiosks. Credit: Provided

The dispensary, which received approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals last year after community input, takes over the former J&M Laundromat. Ivy Hall opened its Bucktown dispensary in November 2022.

Like the Bucktown location, Ivy Hall in Logan Square sells a variety of smokeable flower, tinctures, topicals and other THC and CBD products. Ivy Hall dispensaries have full-service kiosks where customers can order and pick up items in store, similar to what customers would find in fast food chains, Omar Delgado, vice president of retail for Ivy Hall, previously told Block Club.

People can also order products through a secure app or online and pick them up in the store, as more than half of the company’s revenue comes from online sales, Delgado said.

“With the fact that there’s so many stores now, you have to find the differentiator, and for us it’s the nuance within the experience and the connection,” Delgado said. “If you want more knowledge and if you feel like you need more guidance, we want to make sure that that’s available for you.”

All Ivy Hall stores are recreational only, but they offer 25 percent discounts on Mondays for medical marijuana card holders.

The Logan Square dispensary has on-site security and 24-hour surveillance, along with other safety measures required under state law, according to the zoning application and officials.

Despite the social equity program, Illinois has struggled to diversify an overwhelmingly white industry. A recent state survey concluded the percentage of cannabis companies whose majority owners are people of color is ticking up.

The spot joins Ascend’s Logan Square dispensary, formerly MOCA, 2367 N. Milwaukee Ave., and the Grasshopper Club, the city’s first Black-owned dispensary inside the old Logan Square Trust & Savings Bank building, 2551 N. Milwaukee Ave.

A fourth dispensary could come to Logan Square in the spring if it gets approved by the zoning board.

Ivy Hall is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m-6 p.m. Sundays.

