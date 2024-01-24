CHICAGO — Finalists have been announced in the city’s second annual “You Name A Snowplow” contest.
Streets and Sanitation staff plowed through thousands of punny submissions from Chicagoans to 50 candidates.
Neighbors can vote for the best six names here. Voting is open until Feb. 2.
The top names will be then doled out to a lucky snowplow in each of Chicago’s six snow districts.
The inaugural winners were “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow,” “Da Plow,” “Salter Payton,” “Sears Plower,” “Sleet Home Chicago,” “Holy Plow!” and “Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel.”
Here are the nominees:
- Above the Thaw
- Arctic Institute of Chicago
- Bad, Bad Leroy Plow
- Better Call Salt
- Bill Flurry
- Buckingham Plowtain
- Buddy Guy-cicle
- Casimir Plowaski
- Celery Salter
- Chance The Scraper
- Chicago My Home Plow
- Chillinois
- Chicago Plowhawks
- ChiPlowgo
- City of Big Shovels
- CTRL-SALT-DELETE
- Deep Dish Plowzza
- Earth, Wind and Plower
- Ernie Snowbanks
- Ferris Bueller’s Scrape Off
- Jesse Whiteout
- Kevin McPlowister
- Little Dibble
- Looper Scooper
- Lost Shaker of Salt
- Maxwell Street Plowish Sausage
- Micicle Jordan
- Mies van der Snow
- Minnie MiNOsnow
- Nat King Cold
- Oh Snow You Didn’t!
- Pablo Picassnow
- Plowpalooza
- Plowdiniera
- Plowed Gate
- Salternate Reality
- Saltsa N Chips
- Scoop Dogg
- Sir Melts A Lot
- Sister Jean’s Machine
- Skilling It
- Snower Wacker Drive
- Snowprah Windfrey
- Super Bowl Shovel
- Street Plow of Mine
- Taylor Drift
- Thawsome Sauce
- The Magnificent Pile
- The Salt Shedder
- The Unslushables
