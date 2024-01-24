CHICAGO — Chicagoans could soon be shoveling cicadas instead of snow.

For the first time in 221 years, two broods of the noisy but harmless insects are set to emerge together by late spring or early summer, blanketing the ground and leaving a crunch under people’s shoes, said Christopher Dietrich, Illinois’ official entomologist.

Brood XIX and Brood XIII come out from tree roots to mate and die once every 13 years and 17 years, respectively. They are linking up for an epic summer 2024 — the first such convergence since 1803, Dietrich said.

They’ll be out in the billions.

“Chicago gets cicadas annually, but this will be a pretty rare occurrence,” Dietrich said. “If you’re a cicada enthusiast, this is a great place to live. Especially if you like massive amounts of bugs making tons of noise.”

Cicadas will sweep the eastern United States and are likely to be prevalent in forest preserves and suburbs west of Chicago, Dietrich said.

“You’re not going to see too many of them in Downtown Chicago because there’s too much asphalt,” Dietrich said. “I wouldn’t expect to see many in sandy areas like the lakefront, either.”

This year in Illinois, 13-year cicadas and 17-year cicadas will both emerge simultaneously, something that happens only once every 221 years pic.twitter.com/zOkliQoNPa — karter (@karterAKA) January 23, 2024

Illinois is a “central location” for cicadas of different broods, Dietrich said.

The loudest insects in the world spend most of their lives quietly underground, burrowing into the soil as nymphs and feeding on tree roots, Dietrich said.

Cicadas then come out with a bang. They make loud humming noises to attract partners, shed their exoskeletons, mate, lay eggs and die.

“Their sheer volume overwhelms predators, who also can’t key in on when they’re coming out,” Dietrich said. “It’s a strength-in-numbers strategy.”

Those with a trained ear can pick out the songs cicadas sing to attract mates, Dietrich said. Some buzz, while others click. Thousands of them singing at once sounds like a hum, Dietrich said.

Cicadas are edible, “but I would at least sauté them first,” Dietrich said.

“Some people say they taste like shrimp,” he said. “If your dog chows down on a few, it’s not going to hurt them.”

Cicadas aren’t considered agricultural pests. They are an “important link in the food chain,” moving nutrients from plants and trees to predators like birds and small mammals, Dietrich said.

Dietrich, for one, is excited for the summer.

“This is evolution at work,” he said.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: