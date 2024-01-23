JEFFERSON PARK — A police standoff has shut down a portion of Moody Avenue Tuesday as officers respond to a man barricaded with weapons.

A person barricaded themself inside a home in the 4900 block of North Moody Avenue with weapons, said a source with knowledge of the incident.

Moody Avenue remained closed between Strong and Argyle Streets as of 3 p.m. Tuesday as the Police Department’s SWAT team responds to the incident.

Just after 3 p.m., responding officers used a public address system to speak to the person in the home. A police official could be heard saying, “We need you to pick up the phone or come to the front window.”

The person is believed to be alone, police said.

An armored police vehicle has been on the quiet street since at least 9 a.m., neighbors said. People who live on Moody Avenue are being turned away from their homes and can’t park nearby, with police telling them it’s for safety reasons stemming from an “incident.”

Residents already in their homes have not been forced to evacuate. Some walked their dogs or stood in their front yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

