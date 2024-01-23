GRANT PARK — Sueños is bringing another heavy hitting lineup for its third year, with Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Ivan Cornejo & Maluma headlining the summer festival.

Sueños is set for Memorial Day weekend, May 25-26 in Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

The festival’s lineup also includes returning artists Young Miko and Jowell y Randy, plus newcomers LATIN MAFIA, Manuel Turizo, Gabito Ballesteros and Mora. Local Chicago DJ Miriam also is back for a third year.

Nicky Jam performs during the second day of Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park on May 28, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Sueños, which is Spanish for dreams, debuted in Grant Park in 2022 as a celebration of Reggaetón music. It’s become one of the nation’s largest Latin music festivals. Around 45,000 people attended in its first year, ballooning to 80,000 fans in 2023.

The festival is known for featuring urbano powerhouse performers in addition to spotlighting music genres from across Latin America, such as Latin trap, plus regional Mexican music. More than 25 artists will perform this year, according to the fest website.

Sueños lineup 2024. Credit: Sueños

Fans can join a waitlist for early access to tickets that go on sale noon Thursday. Single-day tickets have not yet been announced.

There are several tiers of festival passes. Guests must be 18 or older to attend:

Two-day general admission: $310 and up

Two-day general admission+: $460 and up

Two-day VIP: $660 and up

Two-day El Sueño: $1,880 and up

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: