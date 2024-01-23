UPTOWN — Provisions Uptown will close at the end of the month as the bottle shop joins other small businesses struggling with a drop in retail sales.

Specializing in curated liquor, home goods and gifts, Provisions Uptown will close at 4812 N. Broadway after Jan. 31, management announced over the weekend. Rogers Park Provisions, the original location for the “one-stop dinner party” business, will remain open, co-owner Erik Archambeault said.

Provisions Uptown is consolidating into the Rogers Park location at 6928 N. Glenwood Ave. as both businesses have faced a loss of roughly 30-40 percent of sales, Archambeault said. Keeping both stores was no longer viable, and the Rogers Park location allows for more business synergy with the neighboring Rogers Park Social, the bar co-owned by Archambeault and business partner William Meek.

“We’ve been struggling for years,” Archambeault said. “Retail has been a challenge. We needed to make the right decision.”

Provisions Uptown is offering at least 25 percent off all its merchandise until closing.

Provisions Uptown opened in 2017 at 4812 N. Broadway. Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

Provisions Uptown opened in May 2017 near the corner of Broadway and Lawrence and next to the closed Uptown Theater. It took over the former space of Shake, Rattle and Read, a record and book store that closed in 2016 after 50 years in business.

After opening the Rogers Park location and Rogers Park Social in 2015, Provisions decided to expand to Uptown after hearing from the local business development group Uptown United, and because Archambeault had hung out in the Broadway and Lawrence Avenue corridor for years, he said.

“It’s something the area needed,” Archambeault said. “It was great right off the bat. Then the pandemic hit.”

Like many small businesses, Provisions Uptown has faced declining sales post-pandemic as customers have further shifted their purchasing habits towards online and big-box retailers at the expense of local mom-and-pops. The businesses launched e-commerce sites to try to catch online shoppers, but sales never fully rebounded.

The closing of the nearby Lawrence Red Line stop as part of the massive rebuild of the CTA tracks also hurt the business, Archambeault said.

No employees are being laid off as part of the closure, as all employees worked the Uptown and Rogers Park locations, the co-owner said.

Rogers Park Provisions stocks much of the same wines, beers and spirits as the Uptown business, albeit in a smaller setting.

“My big message to neighbors is to support small businesses,” Archambeault said. “Small businesses are struggling, and we unfortunately have to make these hard decisions.”

Provisions Uptown is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday until its last day in business Jan. 31.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: