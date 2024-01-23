CHICAGO — Steady rain has mixed with freezing temperatures early Tuesday to blanket the city in ice-covered streets and sidewalks.

Rain that fell late Monday froze overnight, creating hazardous conditions for Tuesday’s morning commute, said Kevin Doom, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Busier roads have already been cleared and treated, side roads can be slippery and parking lots still seem to be slick, Doom said.

Doom expects warming temperatures Tuesday to quickly wash out icy conditions on roads by late morning. Tuesday could be see a bit more rain and a daytime high of 35 degrees, Doom said.

Rain and daytime temperatures in the 30s are also in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, Doom said.

“But the freezing rain part of this seems to already be winding down,” Doom said. “It’ll mostly be rain for the rest of the event.”

Many untreated roads and sidewalks near and south of I-88 are ice covered this morning (like our parking lot). Be very careful when walking out the door – don't trust any shiny surface.



The icy conditions will move toward the WI state line by daybreak.

