CHICAGO — Police Supt. Larry Snelling will meet with the public in the coming weeks as part of a new requirement under police oversight reforms.

The civilian-led Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability — created after mass protests when Minneapolis police murdered George Floyd, and tasked most recently with finding candidates to be the city’s top cop — will host four town hall-style public hearings with Snelling.

The first is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pui Tak Center, 2216 S. Wentworth Ave., and the second is 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the JLM Center, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd.

Neighbors can sign up in advance here or register at the door, space permitting, commission interim President Anthony Driver said.

Each hearing will include public comments from randomly selected attendees, with a two-minute limit per speaker, and a town hall-style forum in which Snelling will answer questions from attendees, Driver said.

The Tuesday hearing in Chinatown will have live translation for Mandarin and possibly Cantonese speakers, the Jan. 30 hearing at JLM Center will feature people involved with non-violence groups and a third hearing to be held on the North Side will center disability advocates, Driver said.

The fourth and final citywide hearing will be held virtually, Driver said.

“We wanted to be intentional about reaching out to communities that are eager to participate but not always prioritized in public safety talks,” Driver said. “This gives us all a chance to hold the police superintendent accountable.”

A separate commission hearing on the controversial police technology ShotSpotter will be 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at St. Sabina in Auburn Gresham, Driver said in a social media post. The city’s contract with ShotSpotter expires Feb. 16, according to city data.

Applications are also open until Feb. 7 for the first fully elected seven-member board of the civilian-led commission. The commission seeks “individuals passionate about shaping public safety,” according to a news release.

A nominating panel, featuring representatives from Chicago’s newly elected police district councils, will select the finalists for Mayor Brandon Johnson to appoint.

