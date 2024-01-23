ROGERS PARK — In the years that Logan Edgil, Marcus Robertson and Daniel Jackson have been playing Dungeons & Dragons, they’ve learned a few things about optimal game conditions.

First, it’s much more fun to play in person than over Zoom or Discord. Second, when you play in person, it’s helpful to have privacy so an emotional moment in your game won’t be drowned out by an intense battle in the game the next table over. And finally, music and other sound effects add a great deal to the immersive experience.

One day last year, Jackson had a eureka moment: What if they started a business together to host roleplaying game sessions with light and sound effects? He mentioned it to Edgil and Robertson and his fiancée, Olivia Schweikart, and the four got so excited, they stayed up until 3 a.m. making plans.

By fall, the Chicago Role Players’ Guild had become a reality. Located at 1302 W. Estes Ave. in Rogers Park, it now hosts near-daily roleplaying game sessions run by volunteer game masters for players of all levels. Many of the games are one-shot, self-contained stories that wrap up in two or three hours, but they’ve recently launched a few long-term campaigns.

The space, which Jackson renovated last summer under the supervision of his father, consists of a storefront with game manuals, dice and other game accessories, including jewelry made by Schweikart, and a soundproof back room tricked out with light and sound equipment, plus comfortable swivel chairs. There is also a counter with a small refrigerator and a selection of snacks available to buy. Some neighbors stop by just for the snacks.

Chicago Role Players’ Guild includes a small retail space and a hidden door that leads to its gaming space. Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

As far as they know, the Role Players’ Guild is unique, at least in Chicago. Other game stores and board game cafes may offer room for roleplaying games, but it’s not the purpose of the business.

“They don’t really focus on immersion or community building,” Edgil said. “It’s about filling the space.”

Building community is the main goal of the Role Players’ Guild. Edgil, Robertson and Jackson, now in their 30s, all grew up near Birmingham, Alabama, and have been close friends since their teens. They moved to Chicago together, initially sharing an apartment until Jackson and Schweikart moved into another unit across the hall. The four had intended to buy a house together, but when they saw Chicago real estate prices, they decided to go into business instead.

“Getting rich off this idea is not the thing that’s front of mind,” Jackson said. “We want to build a community of gamers. We’ve stuck together as gamers and as friends for such a long time, we have an understanding of how to do it.”

Part of community building is making the Role Players’ Guild accessible for everyone. They deliberately keep prices low at $10 per person per session, when other public D&D games can cost twice that, or even more. They welcome solo players — Edgil estimated 95 percent of their customers come in on their own — and offer sessions where people new to the game can develop characters and ease their way into the story.

The space itself is accessible to people with disabilities; Jackson made sure to include a ramp in the renovation.

And they screen new dungeon masters to make sure that they run games that are inclusive or, as Jackson put it, “not doing immersive racism.” So far, they’ve only had to warn a few players about offensive behavior, and no one has been banned.

Game-playing room at Chicago Role Players’ Guild. Credit: Logan Edgil

Since opening Oct. 1, the customer retention rate has been 90 percent, Jackson said. The biggest moneymaker has been the snacks, but customers have been very generous with donations and a few have expressed interest in investing.

Eventually, the owners hope to open a second location, but they’re wary of scaling up too quickly. No one will be quitting their day job any time soon, they said. Still, they’re happy to remove hurdles for people who are interested in roleplaying games but lack the space, time or fellow players.

“I’ve been pretty pleased,” Edgil said. “Most people who come through here are of different origins or lifestyles, but they’re looking for a place to play D&D or meet people or get some affordable entertainment in Chicago for a few hours, and that’s rarely doable.”

“It doesn’t feel like work,” Jackson said. “It feels like we’re playing.”

The Chicago Role Players’ Guild, 1302 W. Estes Ave., is open 2-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Game schedule, events, bookings and player resources are available on the website, Instagram and Discord.

