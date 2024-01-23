CHICAGO — Dollar store expansions could soon be curtailed under new regulations making their way through City Council.

The council’s Committee on License and Consumer Protection on Monday advanced an ordinance sponsored by Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) that would limit where new “small-box retailers” can build stores while adding regulations to prompt operators to be more responsive to customer complaints.

Under the proposed law, new small-box retailers 4,000 to 17,500 square feet in size would not be able to open within 1 mile of an existing dollar store owned by the same company. All stores would also be required to post the owner’s name and contact information on the front and back of their buildings.

The legislation comes after O’Shea vocalized numerous issues with dollar stores in his Far South Side ward, which encompasses Beverly and Mount Greenwood.

That included crumbling gutters and a facade at the Dollar Tree store at 10601 S. Pulaski Road in Mount Greenwood, plus overflowing trash bins and dumpsters, O’Shea told Block Club in September.

“Dollar Tree is a bad operator that has been squeezing profits out of our community for years with little regard to the problems they create,” O’Shea said at the time.

O’Shea told the license committee on Monday the new regulations would make stores more beholden to community concerns as well as create opportunities for grocery stores selling fresh produce to open in food deserts across the city. Under the ordinance, if a dollar store were to dedicate at least 10 percent of its floor space to sell fresh produce or meat, it would not have to comply with the mile-radius limitation.

The legislation now goes in front of the full City Council, which could vote on it Wednesday.

Numerous alderpeople praised the proposed changes on Monday, saying they had experienced similar issues to O’Shea with trash and crime at dollar stores in their own wards, especially in predominantly-Black communities on the South Side.

Others worried the restrictions were too burdensome, with several alderpeople telling the committee they initially supported the ordinance but changed their mind after meeting with dollar store representatives in recent months.

A Dollar Tree store at 10601 S. Pulaski Road in Mount Greenwood in September 2023. Credit: Ald. Matt O'Shea's office

O’Shea’s ordinance has numerous exemptions and will not impact corner stores or pharmacies, he said.

The geographic limitations in the legislation apply to any store that “continuously offers or advertises a majority of the items in their inventory for sale at a price less than $5.00 per item,” but does not include gas stations, drug stores, thrift stores and a variety of other businesses.

The new ordinance is a significant change from the measure’s original text introduced in October, which would have limited new small-box retail stores within 2 miles of any existing store, effectively banning them across most of the city.

Almost every alderperson at Monday’s committee hearing shared stories of issues they’d experienced or heard about at dollar stores in the ward, many involving cleanliness and upkeep.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th), Ald. Howard Brookins Jr. (21st) and Ald. Jeanette B. Taylor (20th) at a City Council meeting on March 15, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) said her South Side ward is “oversaturated” with dollar stores that are consistently “filthy,” but management hasn’t made any changes even after her ward superintendent issues ticket after ticket.

“I guess they’re just happy to pay them,” she said. “Maybe it’s cheaper to pay the ticket than to actually do something about the issues that your stores are creating within our communities of color.”

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), whose ward includes Woodlawn and parts of Englewood, also blasted dollar store operators and conditions.

“They are the worst ever,” she said. “I wouldn’t trust them to serve me a fruit, a vegetable and nothing else because their stores are filthy.”

And Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) said while he’s had consistent issues with the stores in his Far South Side ward, he had never heard from company representatives until O’Shea’s ordinance was introduced this fall.

Alderpeople “owe it to our residents” to improve service and offerings — like fresh food — at dollar stores and similar businesses, Mosley said.

“Let’s talk about how the problems are never fixed. That there are chronic problems — we talk about the trash, talk about the store cleanliness, we talk about the expired beverages and foods. The break-ins, the burglaries … the lightings, the parking lots, the fences … that we have not seen solutions to until this was put forth,” he said.

A dumpster at a Dollar Tree store at 10601 S. Pulaski Road in Mount Greenwood. Credit: Ald. Matt O'Shea's office

Others pushed back on the ordinance Monday, but the opposition wasn’t enough to stop it from moving to a council vote.

Adrian Rodriguez with the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said limiting the expansion of dollar stores could hurt neighbors who rely on them in areas underserved by larger grocery or big-box chains.

“If enacted, this measure will force hardworking family residents, Chicago residents to travel much farther for household products where they likely will pay higher prices for essentials,” he said.

And lawyer Lenny Asaro, who said he was representing Family Dollar, questioned whether the license committee had the jurisdiction to approve the geographic restrictions included in the ordinance.

“Family Dollar does not oppose the business licensing provisions. Family Dollar does oppose that there is action taken regarding the zoning text amendment,” he said.

A representative from the city’s law department disagreed with that assessment and told alderpeople the license committee hearing on the ordinance was valid. The Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands are owned and operated by the same company, according to their website.

In a statement sent to Block Club after this story was published, a Dollar Tree spokesperson urged alderpeople to “rescind” the proposal and collaborate with the company to address any issues.

“Since concerns from local elected officials were raised first in October 2023, we’ve invested nearly $1.5 million in store upgrades and repairs, and we’re hiring additional associates to respond more quickly to store maintenance, cleanliness and safety issues,” the statement said. “While these investments will take time to take root, we are working expeditiously to further meet community expectations.”

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) was one of the few alderpeople to vote against the ordinance. He said he had recently spoken to representatives from dollar store companies and received assurances they will be more available to deal with complaints from the City Council and customers.

“The overall concept of the legislation around making sure that we have good corporate partners I support, [it’s] just the distance that I have some concerns with, and hopefully as we move forward, there can further be further discussion around the shortening the distance” requirement, he said.

Southwest Side Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) agreed and asked O’Shea to hold the measure for further tweaks.

But O’Shea was unwilling to do so, saying alderpeople had ample time to weigh in on the already revised legislation.

“It’s disappointing to me that people for four months have said, ‘Oh no, this is a real problem.’ And today with the lawyers in the room, pulling people out of the building, have a different story,” he said. “This is a real problem citywide, but it’s especially a problem in underserved communities.”

