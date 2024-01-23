STREETERVILLE — Children will get to practice and perform circus acts while donning top hats, clown costumes and fake mustaches at the Chicago Children’s Museum’s new Circusville experience.

The experience opens Thursday and will run until Sept. 7 at the museum, 700 E. Grand Ave., at Navy Pier. The Children’s Museum is focused on cultivating a space for kids ages 3-10 to engage in pure pretend play, experiment with roles and learn to work with others.

Circusville features two main sections — a backstage and the center ring — plus plenty of costumes and props. Tickets are $21 for adults and children 1 and older and include access to the entire museum, including Circusville. Tickets are $3 for people who qualify for state food assistance.

Kids can play all over the 1,500-square-foot circus space, which accommodates about 75 people when full. Museum staff said they tried to design as many opportunities for visitors to try on circus jobs as possible.

“We create the experiences, and then children lean into the universal pursuits of play,” said Twania Brewster, the museum’s vice president of marketing and guest operations. “They want to discover. They want to wonder. They want to hold, touch and build. They want to experiment.”

So at Circusville, children can try out aerial hoops, twirl with a ribbon in an interpretive dance or serve up fake food at a vendor stand, Brewster said. Among the faux food options are hot dogs, french fries and veggies — “We’ve kept the vegetarians in mind,” Brewster joked.

The museum hosted a similar offering, Circus Zirkus, in 2012. Museum curators loved seeing kids building connections with other visitors and figuring out how to fit into the circus community, Brewster said.

“There was the opportunity for the extroverted kid and the introverted kid to pretend play and find roles that feel good to them,” Brewster said.

The Chicago Children’s Museum hasn’t held a circus-themed experience since then. But recently, as people at the museum thought about how to design a place where kids could create worlds physically rather than virtually, they came back to the circus idea.

This time, the museum wanted to change up the experience, so curators focused on building up the backstage section, adding more costumes and giving kids more personas to choose from, Brewster said.

And though kids are the target audience, Brewster said she thinks Circusville will also appeal to parents. Traveling circuses have become far less common than they used to be, so parents who grew up seeing the circus often can’t bring their kids — but they can go to Circusville together.

The museum might let them “share that world with their children,” Brewster said. “There’s a sense of nostalgia, I think, that would make it enjoyable for adults as well.”

Circusville also leans into kids’ educational needs, Brewster said.

The more physical challenges can help with gross motor skills, while pretend play offers a chance to flex one’s imagination. Plus, when children plan performances jointly, they’ll be improving their social-emotional skills, Brewster said.

“They’ll have an opportunity to express their own creativity but also negotiate how they’re going to roleplay with other kids,” she said. “Kids who have never met each other before may come together and create something together.”

The “Circusville” gallery under construction at the Chicago Children’s Museum ahead of the opening on Thursday. Credit: Facebook

Brewster doesn’t want the museum to guide kids’ experiences too much, which is why Circusville steers clear of too many signs and instructions. The adults put out the props, and the kids figure out what to do with them on their own.

“It’s always child-focused, and it’s always child-led,” Brewster said. “We like to set the stage, give them all that they need, and then they can fill in the roles any way that they see fit.”

The Chicago Children’s Museum is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. For more information on the Circusville opening and other Children’s Museum events, visit the museum website.

