ANDERSONVILLE — An Andersonville resident is bringing his favorite sport to the neighborhood by opening an indoor golf club on Clark Street.

Campo Golf Club, 5121 N. Clark St., will open in early February, owner Ryan Petit said. Inside the casual club, avid golfers and beginners alike will be able to play rounds, take lessons and rent out the space for events, Petit said.

Petit hopes the club will become a welcoming, low-key neighborhood hangout, where people feel comfortable dropping in by themselves after work or bringing a few friends to hang out on the weekends, he said.

“There’s so much nuance to how you swing the club and so many ways to improve your game, but at the end of the day, it’s just fun to walk around, hit a ball with a stick and have a couple beers with your friends while you do it,” said Petit, who’s lived in Andersonville for about three years. “I’m trying to capture the essence of that and bring it to Andersonville.”

Petit grew up playing golf with his dad and brothers, but he got really into the sport in 2020, he said. During pandemic shutdowns, golf became one of the main ways Petit could safely spend time with family and friends.

“I think a lot about the old adage that men invented golf so they had an excuse to go on a walk with their friends,” Petit said. “A big part of it for me is just having an excuse to spend a couple of hours outside, spend time with people I like and meet new people.”

Petit has traveled around the city and the suburbs to play a few rounds of golf. He decided to create Campo Golf Club so he and other enthusiasts can play in a more casual setting closer to home, Petit said.

A customer plays a round of indoor golf at Campo Golf Club, 5121 N. Clark St. Credit: Provided/Campo Golf Club

Once the club opens, customers will be able to make reservations to play golf for a few hours and bring their own refreshments, Petit said. While people play, they can watch golf tournaments on TV. There will also be instructors who offer classes at the club, he said.

“When it comes to golf, there are places with full bars and loud music, where I’d feel silly showing up alone with my golf clubs,” Petit said. “Then at the other end of the spectrum, you can pay a premium price for classes at golf schools where you can’t envision bringing your friends for a round.

“We’re trying to create a place that’s all about golf, where anyone would feel welcome.”

Campo Golf Club is Petit’s first business venture, and he works full-time in finance. Working closely with the Andersonville and Uptown chambers of commerce has helped him immensely as he navigates the city’s permitting processes and prepares to open the golf club, Petit said.

“It’s comforting that these organizations work to help small business owners,” Petit said. “It makes me feel like I’m not alone. It’s not me against the city.”

Petit said he can’t wait to play golf with his friends and family once the club opens.

“I’m super grateful for everyone in the community who’s already shown interest and been supportive so far,” Petit said.

Anyone interested can sign up to receive updates on Campo Golf Club’s website.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: