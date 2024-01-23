GRAND BOULEVARD — A South Side media nonprofit blew past its recent fundraising goal to give more underserved teens and young adults on-the-job training in multimedia arts.

True Star Media raised $33,000 in a recent campaign to pay 50 student workers this year, well past its goal of $25,000. Donations are still being accepted to continue training young people of color in journalism, videography, marketing, brand strategy and more.

The fundraiser coincides with the organization’s big move to Bronzeville after years in the South Loop.

DeAnna McLeary-Sherman launched True Star in 2004 to help students sharpen their writing skills. It’s since grown to include courses for youth ages 14-24, including in video production and graphic design, plus the launch of their own magazine fully run by students. The organization has plans to relaunch a digital version of the magazine, McLeary-Sherman said.

Ensuring that students have these opportunities — and can get paid to learn — is still a challenge, McLeary-Sherman said. True Star provides jobs for about 250 students each year, according to its website.

“There are a lot of funders that allow for paying up students and social enterprises where we service other clients. But to make sure that we’re able to service our other clients, we need to have students trained and ready to go. When clients and projects come up, we can dispatch them to cover stories, do reels, videos, all the things,” McLeary-Sherman said. “That’s one piece of our budget that really puts a strain on us, but we believe students should be paid for their work.”

Jakyla Hester knew she wanted to be behind the camera from the moment she saw Tyler Perry’s “Good Deeds” as a young teen on the South Side, she said. Now the Simeon Career Academy alumna is a teaching assistant at Hyde Park Academy, sharing her expertise in broadcasting and TV production.

True Star helped make Hester’s dream a reality, she said.

Students master industry-standard software like Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve from working professionals who lead workshops out of the organization’s offices. That was a major draw for Hester, who learned about True Star in 2022 from a mentor, Jennifer Maddox.

Maddox, who runs an after-school program for teens called Future Ties, invited Hester to participate in a video shoot where students were asked about their career aspirations. Seeing the cameraperson in action inspired her to switch her goals from welding to production, she said.

“I said, ‘I want to do that,’ and soon my mentor had me doing the work she’d been paying the cameraperson for,” Hester said.

“I had my own camera, and I was doing shoots and stuff, but I really didn’t know how to use the camera as well as I know how to use it now. They taught me how to use the camera properly, and they put me in rooms I never thought I’d be in.”

Being in one of those rooms led Hester to land her first gig creating a McDonald’s ad featuring a new McFlurry with one of the actors from Showtime’s “The Chi,” she said. Hester said she’s supposed to be working with the fast-food giant on another project soon.

“If I had to sum up my experience with one word, I’d say it was ‘surprising,'” she said. “When I joined True Star, I didn’t know it was gonna be like a family thing. When I go into the office, I don’t feel like I’m at work, and I’ll be pressured to do something or get something done on time. When I go into the office, I don’t feel like I’m somewhere I’m not wanted.”

Creating this pipeline allows for a more diverse field as unpaid internships tend to further drive inequities and shut kids out, McLeary-Sherman said. As the country grapples with attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and Critical Race Theory, diverse voices are needed now more than ever, she said.

“Someone who doesn’t have $100,000 in debt and is gainfully employed will be more for the economy and for society than someone struggling and living check to check,” McLeary-Sherman said. “We’re hoping that we grow our social enterprise to the point where we can employ students, and we have some really amazing editors on our team and they have the skill set. These aren’t kids just editing videos on Instagram. This is a job.”

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: