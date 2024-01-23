DOWNTOWN — A Downtown alderman wants the City Council to make the final call on how Chicago spends its last COVID-19 relief funding after Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his administration used millions of those dollars to offset the cost of the migrant crisis.

Johnson announced Dec. 29 the city would use $95 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help care for the city’s growing number of migrants. The extra money came from operational costs that were covered by the city’s corporate fund, freeing up the $95 million in federal dollars, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) believes City Council should have had a say in how to use that money.

“If the Mayor’s Office is going to spend $95 million on anything, they should have to come to City Council first. No matter the topic,” Conway said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson exits a press conference after a City Council meeting on Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Conway plans to introduce an ordinance at Wednesday’s City Council meeting blocking the the city from spending more than $1 million in federal COVID funds without council approval.

According to the Mayor’s Office, over $400 million remains in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which are already allocated towards various community programs for Fiscal Years 2024-2026. These programs span topics like arts and culture, assistance to families, community development, youth opportunities and violence prevention. More details are online.

“The city does not anticipate utilizing these funds to cover the costs of the New Arrivals Mission,” a mayoral spokesperson said in a statement.

Nearly 35,000 asylum seekers, predominately from Venezuela, have been sent to Chicago from border states such as Texas since August 2022.

Conway’s proposal has ignited interest from fellow council members.

The freshman alderman has collected 17 co-signers, including alds. Jeanette Taylor (20th), Andre Vasquez (40th), Peter Chico (10th), Julia Ramirez (12th), Marty Quinn (13th), David Moore (17th), Derrick Curtis (18th), Matt O’Shea (19th), Ronnie Mosley (21st), Monique Scott (24th), Chris Taliaferro (29th), Felix Cardona (31st), Scott Waguespack (32nd), Gil Villegas (36th), Bennett Lawson (44th) and Debra Silverstein (50th).

Asked why she supports the ordinance, Taylor said she believes there needs to be transparency and open conversations about how the city spends its money.

“What’s the point in having a council if you’re going to make decisions without us?” Taylor said in a statement.

Waguespack, former chair of the city’s powerful finance committee, said in statement Monday he was proud to support an ordinance that would require oversight over the use of taxpayer dollars.

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) speaks after Mayor Brandon Johnson gave his budget address for the 2024 fiscal year to City Council on Oct. 11, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Even though the migrant crisis could reasonably qualify for the federal funding under housing support or prevention in congregate settings, it doesn’t mean City Council should be looped out, Waguespack told Crain’s.

“In the last mayoral administration, City Council voted on everything that used these funds, but we have less transparency now, unfortunately,” Waguespack said. “Almost a month after we learned about $95 million in spending, we still don’t have clarity on how these funds are being used. If the Mayor’s Office isn’t going to be forthright and collaborative when it comes to taxpayer dollars on their own, I’m proud to support an ordinance that will require it.”

For Vasquez, who chairs the city’s Chicago’s Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights, the transparency is important. It allows fellow council members and residents to understand why using federal COVID for the migrant crisis was necessary.

“I think if people understand it at the root … more people will be on board to support it. … It’s hard to say no,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez also acknowledged the ordinance is something his colleagues with different beliefs could support.

“It comes [down] to transparency on how we are spending taxpayer dollars,” Vasquez said.

Missing from the co-sponsor list Monday was Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), the council’s longest-serving alderman and vice mayor. Asked Monday if he would entertain the proposal, he said he still needed to hear both sides.

Conway said he is confident he has enough support for the ordinance. It would be considered in the council’s budget committee before coming back to the full council for a vote.

