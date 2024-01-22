LOGAN SQUARE — Fans of Passion House Coffee Roasters have until the end of the month to visit the tea and coffee spot in Logan Square.

The cafe will close its Logan Square location, 2631 N. Kedzie Ave., Jan. 31 after seven years in business, owner Joshua Millman announced on social media Friday.

The location is closing so Millman and his team can focus on the Goose Island cafe and open a second one in the same building as the roastery at 328 N. Albany Ave., which has been a long time coming, the owner wrote on social media.

“Since opening our doors in 2017, we were honored to have been lovingly welcomed into the Logan Square community, and have watched it blossom and grow over the past seven years around our little corner store,” Millman wrote. “As this chapter closes, we wish to thank each and every one of you who contributed in helping Logan become an integral part of Passion House’s evolution, and we to see each of you again in the not too distant future.”

Passion House moved its roastery operations to the East Garfield Park building in 2019 from the Near West Side with plans to open a cafe on the north side of the 25,000-square-foot warehouse. The roastery opened in 2011.

The cafe is slated to open in March, Millman wrote.

Millman did not reply to further requests for comment but previously told Block Club opening the East Garfield Park cafe fit his goal of investing into the community and providing a space for people to connect.

“A coffee shop, to me, is a community thing,” he previously said. “The fact that we can be a cornerstone to help build the community is so exciting and aligns with our mission.”

Passion House is the third business to close near the heart of the neighborhood in the past week.

Big Kids, 2545 N. Kedzie Ave., will close its sandwich shop Feb. 4 due to low sales, the owner told Block Club last week.

Also last week, Eater Chicago reported Roundhouse Sports Bar at 2535 N. Milwaukee Ave. permanently closed after less than a year in the old Rocking Horse spot.

Roundhouse opened in February by Uproar Hospitality Group, the same group that operated now-closed Uproar in Old Town. It served American comfort food with an Asian twist, such as cheeseburger egg rolls and Italian beef fried rice.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: