EDGEWATER — Plans for the new community space under the rebuilt Red Line tracks are coming into focus as the CTA asks for the community’s input.

CTA officials and the agency’s design partners met with Uptown and Edgewater neighbors in early January to discuss efforts to add roughly 10 blocks of public space under the Red and Purple line tracks under construction between Lawrence and Ardmore avenues.

Options for how the space could be used were presented at the meetings, where neighbors were able to weigh in on their preferences.

The public space project is part of the $2 billion rebuild of the Red Line on the Far North Side. The CTA’s contractors realized the old Red Line track’s existing embankment wall was no longer needed, freeing up the space under the new, under-construction rail infrastructure.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) said at the first community meeting Jan. 10. “This is an opportunity for us to say what is it we want to envision underneath the ‘L.’ What does it look like and how does it reflect our values?”

Urban architecture firm Site Design provided different schematics for how the public space could look, including types of land uses and design features.

Site Design officials laid out three possible configurations of the area, showing a potential walking path, program space and parking. Two of the three configurations include parking, while one shows just walking and program areas.

Renderings show how the public space under the Red Line could be configured. Credit: CTA/Site Design

Renderings show how the public space under the Red Line could be configured. Credit: CTA/Site Design

Renderings show how the public space under the Red Line could be configured. Credit: CTA/Site Design

Initial design ideas were also presented at the community meetings.

One is heavy on public amenities, including gathering areas, public seating and walking paths. A second one is more rustic and includes natural elements, including green space, bioswales, boulders and water fountains.

A final design inspiration board includes active space like playgrounds, basketball courts, a skating ribbon and art installations.

One conceptual image of the community space under the Red Line in Uptown and Edgewater. Credit: CTA/Site Design

One conceptual image of the community space under the Red Line in Uptown and Edgewater. Credit: CTA/Site Design

One conceptual image of the community space under the Red Line in Uptown and Edgewater. Credit: CTA/Site Design

The new community space can hold different uses on a block-by-block basis, officials said.

Feedback can be provided to project officials by commenting on the Youtube streams of the meetings or by emailing RPM@transitchicago.com.

Concepts for the space will be announced at a community meeting slated for the spring followed by a final report and public meeting in the summer, according to the CTA. Work on the community space will begin in 2025, when the rebuild of the Red Line infrastructure is slated to be completed.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: