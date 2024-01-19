HYDE PARK — A bar and restaurant concept inspired by Mexican culture and spearheaded by Virtue owner and chef Erick Williams is opening in Hyde Park as the acclaimed restaurateur starts his own hospitality group.

A yet-unnamed bar specializing in cocktails with mezcal, tequila and other Mexican spirits will open this year at 5230 S. Harper Ave., replacing Dinobi Detergent’s Dirty Laundry pop-up, which closed this month.

News of the bar’s opening, planned for fall or early winter, was first reported by Eater.

The cuisine will celebrate Mexican culture, though the exact menu, renderings and other details about the space are still in the works, said Laura Windt Collins, a spokesperson for Williams.

Williams will finalize plans alongside Jesus Garcia, Virtue’s managing partner, and Javier Perez, who has known Williams since their days at defunct River North outpost mk Restaurant and now works at Mustard Seed Kitchen. Renowned local mixologist Paul McGee will help with the restaurant’s cocktail menu.

The Harper Avenue site will require a gut rehab before the restaurant opens, Windt Collins said. The space was home to Launder Koin for two decades before Dirty Laundry opened last summer, and it is full of washers, dryers and other laundromat infrastructure.

The project will be Williams’ third in Hyde Park, following Virtue in 2018 and Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern in 2022. Williams won a prestigious James Beard Award as the Great Lakes region’s best chef the year Daisy’s opened.

The three Hyde Park eateries, along with Mustard Seed Kitchen and Top This Macaroni & Cheese in the South Loop, will operate under Williams’ new Virtue Hospitality Group umbrella, according to Eater Chicago.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: