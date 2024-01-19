CHICAGO — Snow, deep freeze and more snow hit the city this week, but it didn’t stop us from covering the news.

See what Block Club reporters captured while covering the neighborhoods this week.

The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan and frozen Chicago amid another day of subzero temperatures at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park on Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Local Lens: Finding Beauty In Photographing Frigid Sunrises

Phillip Whitman mans the bar during opening night at BSL Soul, Uptown’s newest soul food restaurant attached to drag lounge The Baton Show Lounge, on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
An order of “T’s Famous Catfish Dinner” with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans during opening night at BSL Soul, Uptown’s newest soul food restaurant attached to drag lounge The Baton Show Lounge, on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Founder Toni CJ Rodgers poses for a portrait during opening night at BSL Soul, Uptown’s newest soul food restaurant attached to The Baton Show Lounge, on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Legendary Drag Club Baton Show Lounge Expands With New Soul Food Restaurant

A few dozen migrants were temporarily relocated to the basement floor of the Harold Washington Library amid frigid temperatures on Jan. 15, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Migrants At ‘Landing Zone’ Moved To Harold Washington Library Amid Subzero Temperatures

Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper poses for a portrait with ice on his face after jumping into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds over at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper jumps into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Chicago’s Great Lake Jumper Does It Again, Diving Into Lake Michigan Despite Below-Zero Temps

Wardell Spires of S and S Pest Control plows the snow and slush in a parking lot in West Loop amid the winter storm on Jan. 12, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Support Local News!

Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Could A Ride-Sharing Network Help Get Chicago Students To School?
Could A Ride-Sharing Network Help Get Chicago Students To School?
Episode play icon
Could A Ride-Sharing Network Help Get Chicago Students To School?
Episode play icon
Grammy Winner J. Ivy And ‘The Beautiful Village’ Of Poetry
Episode play icon
Hundreds Of Migrants Sleeping In CTA Buses As Brutal Winter Weather Arrives
Episode play icon
The History Of Dibs In Chicago
Episode play icon
Chicago’s Best Pizza Might Be Inside The Cook County Jail
Search Results placeholder

Twitter @colinbphoto

Twitter @blockclubchi