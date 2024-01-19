SOUTH SHORE — A Greater Grand Crossing restaurant that has served original vegan recipes for over 40 years now has a location in South Shore, and the owners hope to get more customers through the door.

South Shore neighbors who’ve long loved Soul Veg City’s plant-based menu can visit Vegan Now 2 Go, 1536 E. 75th St., for hot meals fresh from the grill, paninis, soup and pizza. The restaurant is open for dine-in, carryout or delivery 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Co-owners and siblings Lori Seay and Arel Israel opened Vegan Now 2 Go in March. They were awarded $207,540 in funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan Community Development Grant to build the restaurant in 2022. Grand Crossing’s Soul Veg City, 203 E. 75th St., which Seay and Israel also own, has been a family business since 1981.

Business has been slow since Vegan Now 2 Go opened, but Seay and Israel hope to spread the word that neighbors don’t have to look Downtown for easy access to delicious vegan food, Israel said. “They can have it in their backyard,” Israel said.

Siblings and co-owners Arel Israel and Lori Seay opened Vegan Now 2 Go in March to continue their family’s 40-year history of serving tasty, plant-based food. Credit: Vegan Now 2 Go/Facebook

Israel and Seay had long envisioned opening another vegan restaurant that kept some of Soul Veg City’s famous recipes while adapting to a younger, fast-paced generation, Israel said.

The new “fast, in-and-out type of business” would be reminiscent of Vegan Now — a to-go shop the siblings operated in the city’s French Market 2016-2020, he said.

Israel and Seay used to prepare Vegan Now’s menu at their Grand Crossing restaurant and transport it Downtown to sell because they didn’t have cooking equipment, Israel said. This time around, they wanted a kitchen with a new menu.

The name would stay the same, but the concept had to be different, Israel said.

“Everything is moving fast — the industry, society, people and life. No one has the time or wants to take the time for anything anymore. Everybody wants things now. They want instant,” Israel said. “Based on the market, the food industry and how things are moving, we knew we needed to create a brand or model that reflected the times.”

Arel Israel poses for a photo in front of the selfie wall at Soul Veg City, 203 E. 75th St., in Grand Crossing on July 15, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Israel and Seay acquired the South Shore building from the Cook County Land Bank Authority in 2021 to make it happen, Israel said.

They overhauled the vacant space with updated electrical wiring and plumbing, a new roof and a “full-fledged kitchen,” Israel said. Total costs to renovate the building were about $500,000, he said.

Vegan Now 2 Go’s limited menu has Soul Veg City favorites with additional quick options customers can eat on the go.

A mini hot bar offers soul food classics, like rib tips, macaroni and cheese and greens, with a plant-based twist. Neighbors craving the convenience of a quick meal can grab fully prepared frozen dinners “for one, two or the whole family” from the restaurant’s coolers.

A customer favorite has been the paninis, Israel said. Customers can choose grill-pressed options like “The Matrix” — piled high with corn, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, raw red onions, chipotle and mayo — or build a panini with their favorite ingredients.

Freshly pressed paninis are one of the menu options at Vegan Now 2 Go. Credit: Vegan Now 2 Go/Facebook

Israel and Seay’s parents opened Soul Vegetarian East in 1981 to bring healthier dishes to the South Side. The vegan soul food restaurant was long known as Original Soul Vegetarian before Israel and Seay rebranded the Grand Crossing shop as Soul Veg City in 2021.

“My parents started this 40-plus years ago with the idea that they wanted to help heal the community,” Israel said. “The best way they knew how was through food.”

In 2017, Israel and Seay received a $250,000 Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grant to buy and revitalize the long-standing Grand Crossing restaurant after years of financial hardships.

Together, they added vibrant purple designs, Afro-themed paintings and more seating. Original recipes crafted by the siblings’ mother stayed on the menu, with a few additions created by Seay. They opened the new Soul Veg City in 2021 to commemorate 40 years in business.

Vegan Now 2 Go continues their family legacy with a little extra flair that came from Israel and Seay’s “spirit and mind,” Israel said.

With the Grand Crossing location “grandfathered” into the community, the dream is to open one to two Vegan Now 2 Go restaurants across the city annually, Israel said. The siblings have their eyes set on the West Side’s Austin next, he said.

“Vegan Now is a neighborhood-friendly brand,” Israel said. “Wherever you find it, it will represent the neighborhood in which it is. It brings that kind of good energy.”

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: