SOUTH LOOP — Myesha McCaskill is on a roll.

The Chicago roller skating instructor has been teaching Saturday classes at The Rooted Space, a North Center dance studio at 1803 W. Byron St., for three years through her business, Inspired By Favor. Every third Sunday of the month, she takes over the basketball court at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel Downtown for classes, where she also hosts a quarterly dance party Friday and Saturday nights.

Last summer, McCaskill hosted a packed skate party at Thalia Hall in Pilsen that included a number of well-known DJs and guest performances by local skating legends.

McCaskill also teaches private skating lessons by appointment a few days a week. And starting Thursday, she’ll bring her in-demand skating instruction to the Roosevelt Collection Shops, 150 W. Roosevelt Road, as part of the South Loop Farmers Market retro fitness series, We Got the Beet.

The monthly skate fundamentals class starts 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by an open skate session 7:30-8:30 p.m. with a live DJ. Students ages 10 and older are welcome but need to provide their own skates; tickets are $25 and available online.

McCaskill, whose students have nicknamed her “Smooth Goddess” for her easy-breezy style, said roller skating is much more than the fancy moves she can do on eight wheels.

Myesha McCaskill teaches roller skating around the city, from North Center to Pilsen. Credit: Provided

McCaskill was 10 years old and growing up in Avalon Park when her stepfather gave her a pair of skates. She’s been skating even since and has found the sport to be therapeutic, she said.

“I use it as more of an outlet,” said McCaskill, 40, who worked as a skate guard when she was 16 and competed for many years. “I liked the way it made me feel. Whatever life throws at me or what I might be facing, I can go and roller skate it out. It’s still with me and continues with me along my life journey.”

It’s that feel-good factor of roller skating that motivated McCaskill to offer classes.

“I thought, ‘I’m learning all this information, but I’m not sharing with my community,’” she said.

After an initial skating workshop at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Family Entertainment Center in Auburn Gresham that attracted about 50 attendees despite snow, McCaskill had an epiphany.

“I was like, ‘OK, maybe this is my destiny,'” she said.

Teaching outside of the traditional rink setting was also part of McCaskill’s vision.

“I wanted to bridge the gap and make roller skating more diverse,” she said, noting beginner skaters might be intimidated to skate in a rink. “I wanted it to be about the community and not just about roller skating, and I knew that inside a skating rink, I could only go so far.”

That’s when McCaskill began exploring other places around the city in which to teach, including the Chicago Athletic Association and The Rooted Space.

“I wanted to be able to build an organization that no matter the color of your skin, race or gender, it didn’t matter as the one thing we have in common is roller skating,” she said. “At the end of the day, the key that bring us together is our wheels.”

A scene from Skate Night at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel. Credit: Facebook/Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

Like great barbecue, roller skating has specific regional styles. In Chicago, it’s JB, named after the James Brown music that originally accompanied the intricate footwork. While McCaskill is proficient in JB and has traveled the world teaching it, she doesn’t limit herself or her students to one style.

“I’m more of a freestyle skater, which consists of a lot of different things and not just one narrow path,” she said, adding it’s important to teach students about the culture and history of roller skating, as well.

One aspect of McCaskill’s skating style that hasn’t changed is her colorful outfits and fedoras, which she credits to her college years as a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“We are known for dressing up,” she said.

McCaskill said her ultimate goal with skating instruction and her business, Inspired By Favor, is to communicate love.

“I see it as more of a ministry than just skating and an outlet for lifting people up,” she said.

