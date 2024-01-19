CHICAGO — Snow showers are in the forecast Friday as the city looks to be reaching the end of a brutal cold stretch.

Isolated snow showers are likely before 11 a.m. Friday, with a break until more snow showers mainly before midnight, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be a cloudy and blustery day with an expected high near 14 degrees.

Around an inch of lake effect snow is possible, according to the weather service.

The sun will peek through Saturday for a high near 15 degrees, and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 21 degrees.

Lake mainly clear of ice, deep northerly flow and cold air = epic lake effect plume. #IDWX #ILWX pic.twitter.com/KiIAgG4jEC — Scott Collis (He/Him) (@Cyclogenesis_au) January 19, 2024

Conditions will gradually warm up from there, albeit with rain and strong winds playing spoilers, according to the weather service.

On Monday, there’s a slight chance for more snow and possibly freezing rain as a warmer high of 33 degrees blankets the city.

Rain is also likely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as temperatures climb into the upper 30s, according to the weather service.

