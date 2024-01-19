THE LOOP — Chicago-based drummer MaKaya McCraven will be center stage at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on Friday, his first performance there since before the pandemic.

McCraven will perform his latest studio album, “In These Times,” live with Grammy-award-winning artist Meshell Ndegeocello. The show starts 8 p.m. Friday at the Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets are still available online.

“It’s very exciting to get to play at such a wonderful venue and hall such as Chicago Symphony Orchestra,” McCraven said. “I’ve had the privilege of performing there a few times, most notably with my band in January 2020, which was the last show I did under my own name before the world shut down for the pandemic. That was a monumental gig for me.”

Born in Paris, McCraven was raised in western Massachusetts and drew his earliest music inspirations from his parents, according to his bio. His mother is a Hungarian singer and flutist, while his father is a jazz drummer.

McCraven co-founded jazz-hip-hop band Cold Duck Complex, which once opened for talents like Digable Planets and Wu-Tang Clan. He moved to Chicago in 2006.

In just five years, McCraven began performing on the city’s jazz scene alongside artists like Willie Pickens, Marquis Hill and Jeff Parker. Now, he’s headlining for award-winning artists at the orchestra.

“Coming back to Chicago Symphony Orchestra four years later after everything that has happened during the pandemic is really special,” McCraven said.

McCraven and his team made a “conscious decision” to slow down for the summer, before the pandemic, so everything worked out for him and his music, he said.

As a drummer, composer and producer, McCraven blends “past, present and future sounds into poly-textural arrangements,” including genres like jazz and 21st century folk music, according to his orchestra bio.

McCraven strives to push the music forward, describing his music as “well-rooted, but walking into the future.”

“In These Times,” McCraven’s sixth studio album, was released in September 2022 and chronicles his life and lineage, he said. The New York Times called the album a “triumphant finale of a project seven-plus years in the making” and “the album he’s been trying to make since he started making records.”

McCraven did much of the work on the album during the height of the pandemic, he said. He did remote concerts during the pandemic, but he mainly devoted his time to his family and his album, he said.

“I consider myself very fortunate to have built in a little break in my career when everything became so bare and daring for musicians. I had a lot of time to reflect and work on music,” McCraven said.

McCraven went on his first tour following lockdown, going to France and Belgium in late 2022 and getting back into the live performance environment he enjoys most, he said.

“I wasn’t too keen on the digital performances. I really love being in space with people. I think that’s really important,” he said.

Ndegeocello, the acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will be on bass and vocals for Friday night’s performance. Also joining McCraven on stage is Marquis Hill on the trumpet, Greg Ward on the alto saxophone, Brandee Younger on the harp and Junius Paul on the bass.

McCraven said he’s thrilled about the performance and “honored” to perform alongside Ndegeocello.

“To have someone join me like Meshell Ndegeocello, whom I have so much admiration and respect for, is really exciting,” he said. “I met her maybe around 2018. We haven’t gotten to work together too much, but she has been somebody who has given me a lot of encouraging words and energy.

“Every time we run into each other, it’s always been very humbling, and when she agreed to do this show with me, it was really cool.”

McCraven saw Ndegeocello perform at Blue Note Jazz Club in New York last year and said that show and watching her perform inspired him.

“Her command over the space and emotion in her music is really powerful. It’s something I have always wanted to delve into more. I’m not really a vocalist, but the way she can command the stage with presence and patience and creating a vibe in a space is something I really strive for,” McCraven said.

McCraven said Chicago is a great hub for his music — and it remains home even after traveling the world with his drums.

“So much of the jazz scene is a representation of a certain progressive Chicago Blackness,” McCraven said. “From the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians to the Art Ensemble Chicago to Ramsey Lewis, there have been trailblazers in the music and for the people. This culture of music is exactly why I came to Chicago.”

