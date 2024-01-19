RIVER NORTH — A party aiming to create more spaces for lesbian women and their allies is coming to River North with its biggest event yet.

The Lesbian Social Club is a series of parties thrown by a group of queer women who felt a dearth of inclusive nightlife experiences for LGBTQ+ women in Chicago’s Downtown and surrounding areas.

Since hosting its first official party in August — a beach gathering with at least 150 women — the Lesbian Social Club has thrown a handful of large-scale events with attendance reaching several hundred people.

The Be Mine party — happening 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at TAO Nightclub, 632 N. Dearborn St. — will be the rapidly growing social club’s largest event with 800 people expected to attend. Tickets cost $25 and are available here — and they are going fast.

“It’s going to be something people have never experienced before,” said Clarissa Flores, one of the Lesbian Social Club’s founders. “We’ve got aerialists coming, professional dancers, a music release party and so many surprises planned.”

Clarissa Flores, who works as director of operations at TAO, created the Lesbian Social Club with her wife, Bella Flores, and their friends Steph Shanahan and Eleni Dixon.

Shanahan, who makes up the DJ duo Do Not Disturb, will open the Be Mine party with a set with her creative partner, Lindsey Mikulecky.

From left: Steph Shanahan, Clarissa Flores, Eleni Dixon and Bella Flores are the organizers of Lesbian Social Club. Credit: Provided/Lesbian Social Club

Lesbian Social Club’s party planners prioritize booking queer women as DJs and other talent to bring more opportunities to the LGBTQ+ community, Clarissa Flores said. Past parties have featured DJs like Zel and Ca$h Era, while Shanahan and Mikulecky of Do Not Disturb are the resident DJs.

“We want to support the DJs within our community,” Clarissa Flores said. “We’re giving them a platform to come and DJ at TAO, which doesn’t happen often, so it’s exciting being able to support their growth as DJs and performers.”

The Lesbian Social Club’s success has largely stemmed from the inclusive environment its organizers prioritize creating, Bella Flores said. While the parties celebrate lesbian women, people of all genders and LGBTQ+ allies are welcome.

Partygoers have also ranged from people in their 20s to some in their 70s, Clarissa Flores said.

Steph Shanahan (left) and Lindsey Mikulecky of the duo Do Not Disturb are Lesbian Social Club’s resident DJs. Credit: Provided/Lesbian Social Club

“A 73-year-old transgender woman came to our event in December and recently made a post about Lesbian Social Club saying she had never felt more safe and that she already bought tickets to our Feb. 2 party,” Clarissa Flores said. “It just blows my mind that someone can come to our space and feel that comfortable, but that’s why we do this.”

Lesbian Social Club’s organizers make a point of mingling among the crowd and trying to meet as many partygoers as possible so everyone feels welcome, Bella Flores said.

The party’s have also become a hot spot for singles or people looking to make more friends within the community, she said.

“Many people come alone, and it warms my heart to see that they’re in groups within like 20 minutes,” Bella Flores said.

The Lesbian Social Club grew from an events calendar Dixon ran for queer women, she said. Dixon said she started the calendar after searching for lesbian events to take out-of-town friends to and realizing there was no central hub to find that information.

“And it grew from there, eventually connecting me with Steph, Clarissa and Bella so we could create Lesbian Social Club,” Dixon said. “I think we’ve been able to grow over such a short time because [Chicago didn’t] really have anything like this.”

Several hundred people attended Lesbian Social Club’s party in December. Credit: Provided/Lesbian Social Club

The parties have also gained attention from LGBTQ+ women outside of Chicago, Shanahan said. People travel from the suburbs, Indiana and Milwaukee to attend the events.

“And that’s great because it’s valuable to see new faces,” Shanahan said. “We often run in the same circles, but with such large parties it’s a great way to meet new people and expand your connections.”

The Lesbian Social Club has also started networking events for queer women professionals, Bella Flores said.

The organizers hope to take the parties national, with events outside Chicago coming soon, she said.

“Our parties are electric, so we can’t wait to take them on a national level,” Bella Flores said. “This is only the beginning.”

