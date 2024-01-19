WEST RIDGE — At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the American Blues Theater managed to offer art to the Chicago community, even with social distancing restraints.

Artistic director Wendy Whiteside said the company began experimenting with new media and Zoom programming. Every month, ensemble members would present a reading or a concert, and both became popular among audiences.

After the theater settled into its permanent home in late November 2023, Whiteside said she knew they wanted more programming than just three to four main stages each year.

Thus began the planning process for “The Commons,” American Blues Theater’s new community event series. On one Monday each month, the theater at 5627 N. Lincoln Ave. will open to the community for an artistic event, whether that be a reading, spoken word or karaoke.

The first event is 7 p.m. Monday and will feature a reading of Gloria Majule’s “Uhuru” under the direction of Manny Buckley. Tickets are on a pay-what-you-can basis.

“We feel it is our duty to tell all stories, particularly those who have been underrepresented, and it’s important for us that the stories we tell on stage are reflective of the Chicago community,” Whiteside said. “When we’re picking our slate of shows, we really look into ‘Why this story, why now? Who can we help amplify?'”

“Uhuru,” a dramatic comedy, follows the story of four characters who journey up Mount Kilimanjaro. It explores decolonization, as the looming ghost of colonialism decides who gets to reach the mountain’s peak and who is left behind.

The theater’s mission statement says the ensemble is focusing on “producing new and classic American stories that ask the question: ‘What does it mean to be American?’” and Whiteside said the 2024 passport series explores that question through a global lens.

Majule, who is from Tanzania and lives in Seattle, will fly to Chicago for the event, something Whiteside said will make for stronger interactions with the audience.

“We did a reading of [‘Uhuru’] a couple of months ago through our Blue Ink Festival and the feedback was so great we knew we wanted it to launch our series,” Whiteside said. “We’re really excited about the opportunity for audience members to hang out, get to know the artists and ask questions directly. … Having an artistic home is really going to be for both the artist as well as the neighborhood.”

The new American Blues Theater features a bar and a lounge area, where the “Commons” events will begin. Credit: Provided/Michael Brosilow

Audience members will begin the evening in the theater’s lounge and bar area and then head into the theater for the reading, which runs about 80 minutes with no intermission. The theater will be open afterward for another hour for mingling.

The reading is a stage reading, meaning the cast — Ian Custer, Ajax Dontavius, William Rose II and J.G. Smith — will not have memorized the script. Whiteside said they will hold their scripts as they read, a method that allows their acting to shine through.

“They fully invest as much as possible into the emotional arc of their characters and of the stories,” she said. “So you as a patron are watching — while you’re not seeing light cue changes, you’re not seeing full costume, full memorization — you are still getting the essence of what the show is.”

“The Commons” programs also offer an opportunity for the theater’s ensemble to be more adventurous. During the theater’s season selection process each year, Whiteside said the ensemble goes through about 50-70 scripts, and this new event presents an opportunity to try readings without the expense of a full production.

Whiteside said she’s excited to see where this series goes but is most looking forward to kicking things off on Monday.

“I hope [audience members] start to feel that American Blues is their artistic home,” she said. “It’s a place where they can see new things [and] hear new things and new ideas.”

