BUCKTOWN — Every winter since 2009 — except for a pandemic hiatus — the Soup & Bread fundraiser at The Hideout has raised thousands of dollars for local soup kitchens and food pantries while giving neighbors a chance to come together over a steaming hot meal.

Along the way, the now-monthly event has served “probably upwards of 1,300” types of soup, organizer Martha Bayne said. Each is accompanied by its own miniature sign describing what ingredients are inside.

“Maybe they’ll say if there are any allergens in it, or they’ll have a little doodle. Sometimes they’re very rudimentary, like Sharpie on scratch paper, and sometimes they’re fancy where people do them beforehand,” Bayne said. “Some of them are spattered with soup.”

For the past 15 years, Bayne has saved all of those cards with the idea to turn them into some kind of larger project. During the pandemic, she began thinking about using them as a way to document the scope and mission of Soup & Bread over the years, while also expanding its reach to other public spaces.

Now, with the help of co-organizer Sheila Sachs and multimedia artist Andrea Jablonski, Bayne is launching Soup & Thread, a public sewing project that’s inviting the public to help sew together fabric scans of every soup card into one massive quilt.

In addition to the return of Soup & Bread this winter, which kicked off Jan. 3, Bayne and her co-organizers are hosting monthly sewing bees across the city to piece together the quilt. The first is 4-7 p.m. Jan. 27 at The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave.

“There’s a huge cultural legacy around potlucks and community food. But there’s also a huge cultural legacy around sewing bees across many different cultures and demographics,” Bayne said. “So we’re hoping to tap into that.”

Last year, Bayne and Sachs received an Individual Artist Grant from Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events to help launch Soup & Thread. The money is paying for materials and to scan the hundreds and hundreds of soup cards onto durable, weather-resistant fabric.

The monthly sewing bees are the next step in the process. On top of the one this month, additional events are scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Creative Chicago Reuse Exchange in Auburn Gresham and March 9 at Cary’s Lounge in Rogers Park.

Bayne hopes to use additional public spaces throughout the year, all in service of creating the “world’s largest soup-themed quilt.”

“The idea is to really spread out geographically all over the city, invite people to come together for a couple hours in an afternoon and help us put this giant quilt together, or tablecloth or picnic blanket depending on how you look at it,” Bayne said.

Each event is open to anyone who wants to participate, regardless of sewing skills. More information is available on the Soup & Bread website.

Once the project is completed, organizers plan to unveil it this fall during an installation in celebration of Soup and Bread’s 15th anniversary. But the quilt’s journey won’t stop there.

The following summer, Bayne hopes to bring Soup & Bread’s mission outdoors by hosting picnics in public parks — right on top of the quilt. She’s not exactly sure how big it will be yet, but she said it could potentially be broken down into 10-by-10 panels for easier transit.

“I’m hoping to use all of these events, both the bees and the picnics, as a way to facilitate conversations about how people’s feelings about food and community have changed since the pandemic,” Bayne said. “What they missed, what they are grateful for, how their practice of being in community with other people might have changed, shifted a little bit.”

Anyone interested in upcoming sewing bees can RSVP for free through the Hideout’s website or on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Soup & Bread in its classic format will be held Feb. 7, March 6 and April 3 at The Hideout, with varying food pantries and soup kitchens set to receive donations. Each event will also feature live DJs. People can sign up to make their own soup by contacting soupnbread10@gmail.com.

