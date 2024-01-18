DOWNTOWN — Tourists and residents will be able to experience a new thrill ride at Chicago’s Navy Pier starting this spring.

FlyOver, opening March 1, is a multi-sensory experience that takes people on a flying journey over some of Chicago’s most notable buildings and landmarks.

The simulation incorporates a 65-foot spherical projection screen that encloses riders and creates the illusion of flying over the city, complete with sensory features like flight-simulating seats, gusts of wind, mist and scents.

Riders will experience “climbing skyscrapers 13,000 [feet] high to diving straight down buildings, skimming sidewalks, swooping into iconic landmarks like the Chicago Theatre, to floating through fireworks and more,” according to Pursuit, the company behind FlyOver.

Navy Pier, North Avenue Beach, DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the Joffrey Ballet are among the landmarks featured.

The $40 million ride replaces the former IMAX theater at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. FlyOver will be directly across from the Chicago Children’s Museum at the west side entrance of the pier.

“Through this immersive storytelling experience, we wanted to capture the rich diversity of Chicagoans, their resiliency and the vibrant neighborhoods that weave the fabric of such an exceptional city,” Lisa Adams, chief operating officer and executive producer of Flyover Attractions, said in a statement. “Chicago’s flying journey will ultimately engage and entertain viewers with a thrilling immersive urban experience that pushes the boundaries of escape.”

The new Chicago experience will be the fourth FlyOver location in the world. There are also rides in Las Vegas; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Vancouver, Canada.

Presale tickets are available online for $24 for adults and $14 for kids 13 and younger. For more on FlyOver Chicago, click here.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: