CHICAGO — Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot is launching a nonprofit to help sustain and grow community groups across Chicago.

The Chicago Vibrant Neighborhoods Collective will offer services and guidance to help community-based organizations operate sustainably and expand their reach in “historically disinvested neighborhoods,” according to a news release Thursday.

That includes offering budgeting and fundraising help, board development and marketing and communications resources. The initiative will focus on developing individual support plans for “small and medium homegrown” organizations, the release said.

Lightfoot will be the group’s board chair and senior advisor. Her former deputy mayor for education and human services, Jaye Stapleton, will be its executive director.

“Dating back to at least the state budget crises in 2015-2017, through COVID, civil unrest and economic downturns, these organizations have shown up every day to provide jobs and much needed services in their communities,” Lightfoot said in a statement Thursday. “By providing free capacity-building services, CNVC aims to remove structural barriers and support [organizations] in becoming more sustainable so they can focus on serving people in need.”

It is not yet clear with which community groups the collective will work. Thursday’s announcement included supportive quotes from leaders of West Side United, The Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council and the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.

During her four years in office, one of Lightfoot’s signature policy measures was the INVEST South/West initiative, which worked with developers and community groups to jumpstart development in commercial corridors in certain South and West side neighborhoods.

That program faced criticism for not involving community leaders and neighbors in the decision-making, not getting enough projects launched and taking credit for projects in the works before Lightfoot took office.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: