SOUTH LOOP — Two South Side alderpeople plan to meet with the prominent developer who owns the South Loop land where White Sox leaders are considering building a new ballpark.

The Sun-Times’ reported this week the South Side team is in “serious talks” to relocate from Guaranteed Rate Field in Bridgeport to a baseball-only stadium built on The 78, a massive vacant, riverfront development site near Roosevelt Road and Clark Street.

Prominent developer Related Midwest owns the land, which was also floated as a casino site before Bally’s won the contract to build it in River West.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), whose ward includes the site named for what could be the city’s 78th official community area, said in a statement she will “meet soon” with Related Midwest “to discuss the possibility of a stadium being built for the Chicago White Sox.”

“As is my standard with any proposed project in the 3rd Ward, I reserve comment until a formal development application has been submitted and my constituents have an opportunity to review and offer their informed feedback,” Dowell said in the statement.

Ald. Nicole Lee (11th), whose ward includes Bridgeport and Guaranteed Rate Field, told Block Club that Related Midwest reached out to her Thursday for a possible meeting. A lifelong Sox fan, Lee said she looks forward to the discussion but hopes the White Sox will reconsider staying in Bridgeport and in the 11th Ward.

“I wouldn’t want to see them leave, and I’m still committed to keeping them right where they are. But that’s gonna take something,” Lee said. “There has to be a conversation about their desire to have an ideal place where they want to continue to operate out of. That’s the conversation I’m really looking forward to having at this point.”

The 78 neighborhood development site, Ping Tom Park and the Chicago Skyline, as seen from above the Chicago River on Feb. 20, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The White Sox have played in Bridgeport since 1910, starting at beloved Comiskey Park and eventually moving to a larger stadium across the street in 1991, also dubbed Comiskey Park. The old Comiskey was demolished and now is a parking lot — with the old home plate location marked for nostalgic fans. The $137 million venue took two years to build, and was financed in part by an increase on taxes of Chicago hotels to support the newly-formed Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.

The deal to build the park was forged in 1988 in Springfield after Gov. Jim Thompson stopped the end-of-session legislative clock to get a deal approved to stop owner Jerry Reinsdorf from from moving the Sox to St. Petersburg, Florida, where construction of a domed stadium was already underway. That stadium, with no Major League team agreeing to be a tenant, opened in 1990 as the Florida Suncoast Dome. It was renamed Tropicana Field as part of a deal with the expansion Tampa Bay Devil Rays, who started playing in 1998.

The new White Sox ballpark, while initially hailed, soon became seen as outdated as retro-themed stadiums began being built around the country. The ballpark has since been renovated, including the removal of eight often-unused top rows from the upper deck in 2004, changing the color of the seats from blue to green, painting outfield posts black and adding a bar-restaurant across the street. It was re-branded U.S. Cellular Field in 2003 and then Guaranteed Rate Field in 2016.

But the ballpark is now 33 years old with its lease with the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority running out in 2029. Those factors have led to multiple rumblings in recent years about the Sox leaving the ballpark — and even Chicago.

Crain’s Chicago Business reported in August that White Sox ownership could move the team to a new stadium in the city, suburbs or even as far as Nashville, Tennessee, when its lease at Guaranteed Rate Field ends.

There were also some murmurs that Reinsdorf, its chairman and majority owner, might be considering selling the team, Crain’s reported at the time.

But he shot that down when giving a rare interview to reporters last summer.

‘‘Friends of mine have said, ‘Why don’t you sell? Why don’t you get out?'” Reinsdorf said. ‘‘My answer has always been: ‘I like what I’m doing, as bad as it is, and what else would I do? I’m a boring guy. I don’t play golf. I don’t play bridge. And I want to make it better before I go.'”

City Hall and Sox brass have been tightlipped on the latest relocation rumors. Earlier this week Mayor Brandon Johnson and Reinsdorf sent a joint written statement to the Sun-Times in which they said they’d met to “discuss the historic partnership between the team and Chicago and the team’s ideas for remaining competitive in Chicago in perpetuity.”

