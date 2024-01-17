Credibility: Original Reporting

On the Ground

NORTH LAWNDALE — Two plans for traffic safety improvements and beautification are being considered for the redevelopment of Ogden Avenue on the West Side.

City transportation officials met with North Lawndale neighbors last week to discuss their two proposals to address safety and other concerns as part of a planned major overhaul of Ogden Avenue from Pulaski Road to Western Avenue.

That stretch of Ogden Avenue includes the main thoroughfare as well as “service lanes” on both sides of the street that hold parking and curb access to shops and storefronts. The main lanes and service lanes are separated by a concrete barrier.

The first plan includes adding a traffic signal along that stretch of Ogden, making the service lanes more accessible from the main lanes of traffic, adding more turn lanes and redirecting parking to side streets and service lanes, according to new renderings shown at last week’s meeting at Legacy Charter High School, 3318 W. Ogden Ave.

The second plan is similar to the first, though it would repurpose the service drives to provide additional space for placemaking and community space. Parking would be in specified travel lanes along Ogden itself, according to the renderings.

Both plans would also include: curb extensions to provide shorter crosswalk distances, bike lanes, pedestrian refuge islands in crosswalks, an off-street bicycle station, new bus stop locations with improved accessibility, center medians with trees and other landscaping features and raised crosswalks, according to renderings.

The changes are needed because Ogden’s current configuration is unsafe, Chicago Department of Transportation officials said at the meeting. Speeding is a major concern on the street, with 85 percent of drivers traveling at a higher speed than the posted speed limit, one official said.

Ald. Monique Scott (24th), who lives on Ogden Avenue and attended the community meeting, said the plans are a good start but that it would be helpful to know exactly where the improvements will be installed along the corridor.

“The overall plan is much needed, because it is a very unsafe street,” she said.

North Lawndale residents weig in during a workshop for the redevelopment of Ogden Avenue on Jan 10, 2024. Credit: Trey Arline/ Block Club Chicago

North Lawndale resident Richard Townsell, executive director at the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, praised the plans for being community friendly for prioritizing safety, particularly for pedestrians having to cross the street.

“Right now, it’s a nightmare in terms of crossing and trying not to get hit,” he said. “There’s schools on Ogden, so we really want to reduce [the likelihood of] young people being hit while crossing the street.”

Neighbors are asked to weigh in on the plans and can voice their opinion to be held later this year. Dates for the meetings have not been announced. Planning for the road reconstruction project will take place throughout 2024, followed by engineering and construction phases beyond, according to the Department of Transportation.

The project was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

A reconstructed Ogden Avenue plays into the city’s efforts to address traffic fatalities on the West Side. This includes improving pedestrian and bike access near the Garfield Park Conservatory.

The site for Grace Manor Apartments, a 65-unit affordable housing development at 3400 W. Ogden Ave., in North Lawndale on Dec. 11, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The 2017 Vision Zero Chicago Action Plan identified Austin, North Lawndale and Garfield Park as high crash areas. The report, which aims to reduce traffic fatalities in the city to zero by 2026, also found that Black Chicagoans are twice as likely to die in a crash than other city residents.

Revitalizing Ogden Avenue is a central component to the North Lawndale Quality of Life plan. West Side neighbors spent years demanding that the CTA restore the No.157 Ogden bus between the Pulaski Pink Line station and Downtown. The route was restarted in 2020.

Other major developments along Ogden Avenue include Lawndale Redefined, a $31.4 million plan to build a community arts and tech center, affordable housing and a grocery store with a rooftop bistro on vacant land at 3400 W. Ogden Ave.

Nearby will also be Grace Manor, a $40 million development of a former police parking lot into a six-story affordable housing apartment complex at 3201-3423 W. Ogden Ave.

