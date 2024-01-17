PILSEN — The National Museum of Mexican Art has a new president.

José Ochoa, the new president and CEO of the National Museum of Mexican Art. Credit: Provided

José Ochoa, the former president of ChiArts Foundation of the Chicago High School for the Arts, was named president and CEO of the beloved Pilsen-based museum Tuesday.

Ochoa succeeds Carlos Tortolero, who stepped down from the position Dec. 31 after 40 years.

“This is the honor of a lifetime and a full-circle moment in my life, to return to my roots but with a wealth of knowledge and experience to lead this marvelous institution into its next chapter,” Ochoa said in a statement.

Ochoa was also the executive and artistic director of ChiArts, and prior to that was superintendent of the Cultural Arts department in Nashville, Tennessee.

“José’s energy and empathy, his success in engaging young people and in creating opportunities all combine to make him the perfect person to lead the museum at this exciting time in its journey,” Tortolero said in a statement.

Tortolero was part of the team of educators who founded the museum in 1982, when it was called the Mexican Fine Arts Center Museum. It opened in 1987 at 1852 W. 19th St.

The dream was to create a space to showcase and teach “the richness” of Mexican culture, Tortolero told Block Club in November. Over the years, people have told him a museum like this should be Downtown, but Tortolero said that would have defeated its purpose.

“It’s because you don’t understand what we’re trying to do,” he said he would tell people. “It’s not like we want to be Downtown, and we couldn’t get the space. No — my belief is it has to be in the community. It’s important that we had a home for Mexican culture.”

Maintaining free admission to the museum was one of the ways its art and education have been accessible to everyone, Tortolero said.

“The first thing that gets cut from schools is arts, so being free was always essential,” he said.

Carlos R. Cardenas, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, said Ochoa was the “ideal” person to maintain the museum “as the premier institution of Mexican art, culture and history, and reinforcing its role as one of America’s Cultural Treasures.”

Tortolero will stay on in a consulting role until March 31.

The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.

