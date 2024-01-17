Credibility: Original Reporting

LOGAN SQUARE — A sustainability and art project years in the making may include that old glove or mitten you lost who knows where and when.

Second Hand: Locally sourced mittens and gloves is the first series of Sidewalk Harvest, an installation series “exploring the bounty of Chicago’s sidewalks” started by Logan Square resident Madeline Loshaw.

As part of that, Loshaw gathered mittens and gloves found around the neighborhood, washed them and hung them on a string between two trees on the northeast corner of Logan Boulevard and Albany Avenue for anyone who needs them.

The glove project is part art, part functionality, as well as a message about environmental sustainability, she said.

“While it’s functional — and I hope people get gloves that they need or find the glove that they dropped last winter — it’s making a statement about overconsumption, sustainability and finding value in the things that already exist,” Loshaw said.

The installation debuted over the weekend with about 30 gloves and mittens lost throughout the neighborhood, she said.

“Second Hand” features about 30 gloves found around the neighborhood by resident Madeline Loshaw at Logan Boulevard and Albany Avenue. Credit: Dank Korenevsky

Sidewalk Harvest was born out of a pastime collecting trash on walks during the pandemic, she said. Pretty soon, she started noticing patterns of things left on the ground that could be reused and began collecting them.

“For example, in winter, there’s a ton of gloves and mittens, and once you start seeing [the pattern], you cannot stop,” she said.

In the last few years, her home has expanded to include sidewalk collectibles in various categories. After finding so many gloves, she decided it was time to display them this winter, especially with the bitter cold lasting through the week.

“It took a couple of seasons of collecting them and washing them but actually putting it up was really quick because I thought it through in advance, and it’s just a really simple concept,” Loshaw said.

She picked the location because of its proximity to the heart of the neighborhood and its ample foot traffic that allows for folks to easily stop and interact with the project, she said.

As the items find new — or familiar — hands, or get reunited with an old glove, Loshaw plans to restock the line with more clean gloves from her collection. She also welcomes neighbors who find gloves to contribute to the project, as long as they wash them before adding to the collection, she said.

Gloves hang at Logan Boulevard and Albany Avenue as part of a sustainability project that aims to encourage folks not to buy new gloves. Credit: Dank Korenevsky

Second Hand is one of several sidewalk collections Loshaw plans to display to the neighborhood.

“Any object you might need or want to buy probably already exists in the world,” she said. “Some of them are in thrift stores or in your parent’s basement, or they’re literally just laying on the sidewalk.”

She hopes the project can remind neighbors to think about the environmental impact of overconsumption and mass production, and bring back value to small but essential items like gloves and mittens, she said.

“I totally get that if you see a gross, wet glove on the ground, you’re not going to pick that up and put it on your hand … it’s garbage,” Loshaw said. “But by having me wash and hang them up nicely, hopefully people can see that these gloves and mittens are valuable, even though they were once just discarded items on the street.”

