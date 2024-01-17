CHICAGO — People are freezing their pants off — and documenting their exploits on social media.

While many city-dwellers have bunkered down inside through a brutal cold stretch, some are jumping into the lake and others are throwing boiling water into the air to see it freeze instantly. The more inquisitive, however, are experimenting with their pants.

Chicago is colder than Alaska as of Wednesday. During the current Artic blast, one local Tik Tok user went to test it out, freezing a pair of jeans in her front yard and then flipping them through the air, sticking the landing back into the snow. The video is captioned, “When it’s -11 in Chicago.”

The video has collected almost 2 million views. Others have also joined in, documenting their frozen pants during Chicago’s cold spell.

A snowstorm last week has left behind a lingering “conveyor belt of cold,” plunging temperatures below zero and leaving a deep freeze on the ground. The city is not forecast to see temperatures above freezing for the remainder of the week.

This is not the first time locals have demonstrated the frigid condition with a pair of pants. During the polar vortex of 2019, a West Ridge man soaked a pair of jeans in water before leaving them to freeze outdoors and then put them standing stiffly in the street as his way of calling “dibs.”

“Pants are always funny,” Adam Selzer, an author, historian, leader of Mysterious Chicago Tours and a frozen pants pioneer, said at the time. “I’m glad people are enjoying it.”

Here’s the latest round of frozen pants posts:

