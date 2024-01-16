WEST TOWN — A popular program designed to jumpstart small businesses in the West Town area is tripling its reach thanks to an influx of city dollars.

The West Town Chamber of Commerce launched its pop-up project program in 2021, giving small businesses short-term leases at reduced rents in the store attached to the chamber’s office at 1819 W. Chicago Ave.

Fourteen tenants have since cycled through the program, with six going on to establish standalone stores, chamber officials said.

Now, the pop-up is expanding to include two other locations nearby thanks to a grant of up to $200,000 through the city’s Small Business Storefront Activation Program.

Starting this month and running through mid-April, vintage clothing brand The Goody Vault will operate out of 1821 W. Chicago Ave, the chamber’s longtime pop-up storefront. Fashion boutique Wander From The Known will open about a block away at 1901 W. Chicago Ave., and The Brie Show gallery will take over 1716 W. Grand Ave.

Rent for each pop-up will be free thanks to the city funding, officials said.

“The project was envisioned as a commercial development asset in order to encourage business development along West Town corridors, like Chicago Avenue. And then with this expansion, we’ll be able to take that further by having three locations,” said Gaby Gerken, the West Town chamber’s director of community development.

Artist Bri Hines will operate her pop-up gallery at 1716 W. Grand Ave. while Goody Vault vintage clothing takes over 1821 W. Chicago Ave. as part of the West Town Chamber of Commerce’s expanded pop-up project program. Credit: Provided

Gerken said the pop-up program has been a successful way for small business owners to try out operating a brick-and-mortar store without all of the obligations of a traditional lease. In addition to subsidized and, now, free rent, the chamber also offer business advice, marketing assistance and other resources for tenants, Gerken said.

Some of the pop-ups that have opened their own locations after getting started through the program include 2048 Non-Alcoholic Wine Shop in Ukrainian Village, The Refilleri in Humboldt Park and Kone Ranger in Avondale.

“It gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to test the market, meet their customers and build demand for their business,” Gerken said. “And that just opened up that low-risk opportunity for the businesses to experience real life and decide if brick-and-mortar is the right next step for them.”

The second location at 1901 W. Chicago Ave. is in an ideal spot to generate foot traffic between the storefront and the chamber’s headquarters about a block away, Gerken said. The Grand Avenue spot will be geared more toward galleries and creative businesses, taking advantage of the area’s vibrant art and vintage resale scene.

“There’s already a couple galleries there. There’s all of the showrooms, things like that. So it’s all meant to tie in and build on that energy. So that’s why the Grand Avenue location is where we’re going target galleries and art-based businesses,” Gerken said.

The West Town Chamber of Commerce is one of 15 groups across the city to receive grants this month through the city’s Small Business Storefront Activation Program.

The first cycle of this year’s pop-ups in West Town will run until April 15. Business owners can apply for future spots and learn more about the program on the chamber’s website.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: