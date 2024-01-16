LINCOLN PARK — The Pride Film Fest is kicking off its spring season of in-person screenings this month with a queer comedy about two best friends and their adventure with a dog named Carmen.

“The Summer with Carmen” screens 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave. It’s the first of three films coming to the Lincoln Park theater as part of the Pride Film Fest’s 2024 programming.

Each screening happens on the last Wednesday of the month. Tickets cost $15 are available on Pride Film Fest’s website.

In “The Summer With Carmen,” two best friends in their 30s spend a day at Athens’ queer beach, where they end up reminiscing about love and the dog Carmen while drafting ideas for a screenplay. The film debuted at last year’s Venice Film Festival.

“This one is sunny,” said David Zak, director of Pride Film Fest. “They’re sitting on a gay beach in Greece where a lot of men are naked, just talking about the love they have or the love they’ve lost. It’s charming and very sex-positive.”

Other films screening this spring include “Femme” on Feb. 28 and “Three Nights A Week” on March 27. Screenings for the following months will be announced soon, Zak said.

“The queer films we have coming up are in some cases heartwarming, but in other cases challenging,” Zak said. “They also aren’t yet available on any streaming services.”

Erotic thriller Femme will be the Pride Film Fest’s February selection. Credit: Provided/Pride Film Fest

In “Femme,” an erotic thriller from Great Britain, a drag queen seeks revenge after encountering one of their homophobic attackers years later in a gay sauna.

“It’s beautiful and it’s brutal,” Zak said. “It’s a really dark drama with a lot of tension.”

“Three Nights A Week” follows a young photographer in a heterosexual relationship who falls in love with drag queen from Paris named Cookie. The film is heavily influenced by drag culture and included dozens of drag artists in front of and behind the camera.

“What I like about all three of the movies is that they’re big movies,” Zak said. “These are movies you’ll want to see on the big screen.”

The March Pride Film fest selection, “Three Nights a Week,” revolves around drag culture. Credit: Provided/Pride Film Fest

Pride Film Fest also curates a selection of new queer shorts and feature films that people can stream online for a limited time each month, Zak said.

The current “Best of the Fest” features 14 short films and one feature-length film selected by the Film Fest’s volunteer curators.

The feature film is “The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour,” a film about an all-Black variety show that threatens to overtake “I Love Lucy” in the ratings during the 1956 TV season. The show’s success is then threatened by backlash over its flamboyant host and his outspoken views on race and sexuality.

The first batch of short films started streaming last Wednesday and will run through Sunday, while the second batch of shorts will stream Wednesday through Jan. 28. “The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour” will run from Jan. 24-Feb. 4. Streaming passes cost $12 and are available here.

“We go through hundreds of movies and are always looking for a fresh and exciting story,” Zak said. “It’s so important that these queer stories continue to get told because they can be a beacon of hope for people around the world.”

