LOOP — There were no CTA warming buses waiting at the city’s “landing zone” Monday morning, as migrants were all moved to a temporary warming center in the basement of the Harold Washington Library as temperatures plummeted below zero this weekend.

In a news release Monday, the Office of Emergency Management and Communication said all migrants at the Desplaines Street at Polk Street “landing zone” were moved to the library at 400 S. State St. Officials did not answer further questions about when they were moved, or how long they will be at the library.

About 47 new arrivals were at the library Monday. Their thin layers of clothing — many with no coats — did little to combat the cold, and some had wind-burnt skin as the wind chill reached 30 below zero.

Jhosep Colmenares, from Venezuela, has been staying at the makeshift shelter Downtown and said “it’s a nice atmosphere,” with both migrants and unhoused people staying there throughout the dangerously cold weekend.

“Right now, they’re giving us a roof and food,” said Colmenares. “They are giving us a lot of help.”

A few dozen migrants were temporarily relocated to the basement floor of the Harold Washington Library amid frigid temperatures on Jan. 15, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Another migrant from Venezuela, who asked not to be named, said he was staying in a tent outside the 12th (Near West) Police District station before he was taken to the library’s warming center.

The man said that there were no adequate restrooms for washing and showering, and pointed to a nearby school bus and said it shuttles those staying at the library to facilities with a shower.

But, he noted, they are served breakfast, lunch and dinner, and stay on a limited number of stretcher beds.

The number of migrants awaiting shelter this weekend has dwindled over the past week, amid the winter storm and subzero temperatures.

There were 793 migrants awaiting shelter last Monday — 537 of them at the “landing zone.”

At the start of this week, the city reported just 318, with 255 of them at O’Hare Airport.

A few dozen migrants were temporarily relocated to the basement floor of the Harold Washington Library amid frigid temperatures on Jan. 15, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

No buses were expected to drop migrants off in the Chicagoland area Monday during the cold, too, according to city data. This comes just days after Gov. JB Pritzker sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott begging for a pause in busing amid the winter storm.

“While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves,” Pritzker wrote. “Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state.”

The temperature hit a high of zero Monday, with lows dipping to 12 degrees below. It will feel like 20 to 30 degrees below zero through Monday and Tuesday, according to Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.

The wind is averaging 20 miles per hour, Kines said, “which on a typical day isn’t too bad, but when it gets this cold, it makes it a whole lot worse.”

Colmenares stood outside the library Monday, slightly shaken by the subzero temperatures but still donning a smile. He heralds from the Maracaibo region in his home country.

“There, it is not cold at all, and it is the hottest temperature in Venezuela,” Colmenares said. “Imagine what I’m doing here with the cold.”

Despite the frigid temperatures, he sees himself as a “fighter.”

“The cold is just a process, and the rest you have to fight with it and be stronger.”

Victor Ramirez (left) and Jhosep Colmenares (center) from Venezuela poses with a friend. A few dozen migrants were temporarily relocated to the basement floor of the Harold Washington Library amid frigid temperatures on Jan. 15, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

“I am not used to the cold, but yes, little by little we have to adapt because we have to meet our needs,” fellow Venezuelan Victor Ramirez said Monday.

On Friday, the city announced it is offering a temporary extension on its 60-day limit at migrant shelters as the first round of evictions was set to collide with a dangerous cold stretch.

Migrants required to leave city shelters between Tuesday and Jan. 21 will now have until at least Jan. 22 to find another place to live, Brandie Knazze, commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services, said at a Friday morning news conference.

“The weather is harsh right now, so we’re going to make some exceptions to the policy,” Johnson said during Friday’s news conference. “We’re not evicting new arrivals out in the cold this winter.”

Of the more than 600 people scheduled to be booted from shelters Jan. 22, only 17 have been connected with rental assistance, city officials said last week.

“This is an evolving crisis,” Johnson said. “My administration has been more prepared for this moment than I think anyone anticipated.”

Leen Yassine and Mack Liederman contributed reporting.

