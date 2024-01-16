AVONDALE — Owners of a popular independent coffee and tea shop in Avondale are adding extra precautions after someone burglarized the business last week.

Brew Brew Coffee and Tea, 3832 W. Diversey Ave., a family-owned cafe, is no longer accepting cash payments after the burglary and a prior theft, said co-owner Jazmin Medrano. The business is also installing an alarm system and considering a reconfiguration to make the cash register more private.

About 11:30 p.m. Jan. 8, a man broke the shop’s front door with a large brick and got $120 out of the cash register, Medrano said. The burglary was caught on the shop’s surveillance cameras, but the man’s face was hidden by a mask.

Police confirmed the incident and said a neighbor called it in. No one was in custody as of Friday, and detectives are investigating.

The business owners were able to get the glass door fixed the following day, but the damage was costly, Medrano said. Luckily, they were able to replace the broken drawer with one from their Pilsen coffee shop, which closed in 2022.

Brew Brew did not have an alarm system because it was an expensive investment, but now the owners feel like it’s worth the money, Medrano said.

The burglary is the second time Brew Brew was hit in less than three months. In November, a man came into the shop during business hours, pretended to order and then grabbed cash out of the drawer before taking off, Medrano said.

The Medranos have received supportive messages and visits from customers and local business owners, she said.

“We are doing OK. … When we are in the worst situations, you feel positive when you see the responses from customers and the community,” Medrano said. “That keeps us motivated.”

The family is grateful for the responses and said the best way to help them make up revenue is to patronize the business, which is needed even more during the slow winter months.

Brew Brew Coffee and Tea owners and siblings Christian Medrano, Diana Medrano and Jazmin Medrano Credit: Belen Aquino/Brew Brew Coffee and Tea

The siblings know smash-and-grabs are increasing all over the city and in the area. They are on edge, worried about the safety of their customers and staff members, Jazmin Medrano said.

“We don’t know when it’s going to be the next one,” Medrano said. “We expect another incident soon. No matter what, we are going to carry consequences from the people who don’t have any consequences from police or the judicial system.”

The decision to go cashless won’t affect a majority of Brew Brew’s sales, since most are digital, but it wasn’t an easy choice to make, Medrano said. The first few days of the new rule confused some customers who often pay in cash, so they got free coffee.

“We feel that [the burglar] was attracted to the cash, but now for our customers who pay with cash, we might lose them or they have to find some other ways to pay,” Medrano said.

Medrano wants to see more support for small business owners from city officials before another robbery or burglary in the area, she said.

“We love the city, but if this keeps coming, we will close our business or move to another city. I know fellow business owners are going through this all over the city,” Medrano said. “We hope politicians and adults who create this also think about us and how we are suffering from crime.”

