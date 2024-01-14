CHICAGO — The sun may be out, but don’t be deceived, Chicago — the National Weather Service expects “bitter cold” temperatures throughout the day and into next week.

Weather officials say it will feel like 25 degrees below zero Sunday, with the official low temperature at O’Hare Airport hitting 10 below zero.

“When you factor in the wind chill, it felt closer to -30 or -35,” said Brett Borchardt, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We’re not expecting much improvement. We’re expecting the lows to stay below zero.”

Dan O’Conor a.k.a. the Great Lake Jumper jumps into Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as frigid temperatures reached 10 below zero with strong winds at Montrose Harbor on Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The temperatures will dip even more as the sun goes down Sunday, with temperatures reaching 10 below zero and a wind chill of 30 below zero.

Winds are sustained at about 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts of around 30 miles per hour.

“When the wind blows, it’s removing protective layers of heat that our bodies produce,” Borchardt said. “Although that wind will ease throughout the day, it’s not going to feel any better.”

Bitterly cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills will be the rule through Wednesday morning. Some slight moderation in temperatures is expected by Wednesday afternoon. #ilwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/BqpFgDzWMS — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 14, 2024

Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, expects similar conditions through the beginning of the week.

“The actual temperature today is going to have a tough time breaking the zero mark, and it’s probably a similar story tomorrow and even Tuesday,” Kines said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory Sunday, which will remain in effect through Wednesday.

City and weather officials urge residents to limit time spent outdoors, avoid unnecessary travel and be cautious on roads, which can be slippery due to ice. The National Weather Service warns strong winds will cause blowing and drifting of snow onto previously cleared roads.

Strong west winds will continue to result in blowing & drifting snow this morning, particularly in rural & open areas on north-south roads. Snow will drift back onto previously cleared roads. Avoid unnecessary travel in rural/open areas until conditions improve later this morning pic.twitter.com/thJ54NvxbQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 14, 2024

“Avoid going outside as much as possible,” Borchardt said. But if you have to venture outdoors, “It’s important to wear multiple layers from head to toe, hats, jackets. Be cognizant of how you’re feeling. This is not the type of weather where you want to tough it out.”

That includes pets, Borchardt said. If you take your dog outside for a walk, he recommends limiting time outside and putting mittens on their paws to protect them from the icy ground.

“They feel the cold just as much as us,” he said.

A person walks a dog as snow falls on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in the North Center neighborhood. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

While the temperature will likely rise to the mid-teens Wednesday and Thursday, some snow could also be on the horizon.

“We don’t see any accumulating snow over the next few days,” Borchardt said. “There might be snow on Thursday or Friday, but not a big blockbuster storm.”

What To Know About Frostbite, Hypothermia

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns to watch for these signs of frostbite:

Redness or pain in the skin can be a sign frostbite is beginning.

Numbness.

White or grayish-yellow skin.

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy.

People experiencing symptoms of frostbite should immediately seek medical care, according to the CDC. If immediate medical care is not available, the person with signs of frostbite should be brought into a warm room as soon as possible, according to the agency.

People with signs of frostbite in their feet or toes should not walk, and people should not massage the frostbitten area or rub snow on it, as these actions can cause more damage, according to the CDC.

People should put the skin affected by frostbite in warm but not hot water; if warm water isn’t available, warm the skin with bodyheat, like by putting frostbitten fingers in an armpit, according to the CDC. More information about frostbite is available online.

Hypothermia symptoms:

Shivering.

Exhaustion or feeling very tired.

Confusion.

Fumbling hands.

Memory loss.

Slurred speech.

Drowsiness.

Bright, cold skin and very low energy in babies.

People showing signs of hypothermia should have their temperature taken; if it is below 95 degrees, they should seek immediate medical attention, according to the CDC.

If immediate medical care is not available, the people should get into a warm room or shelter, remove any wet clothing and warm the center of their body — their chest, neck, head and groin — with an electric blanket, according to the CDC.

People experiencing hypothermia who are conscious can also drink warm drinks, but they should not have alcohol, according to the CDC.

Once the person has warmed up, they should stay dry and keep their body wrapped in a warm blanket, and they should get medical care as soon as possible, according to the CDC.

More information about hypothermia is available online.

Chicago Warming Centers

People who need a safe space to warm up can go to a city warming center, which open when temperatures are at 32 degrees or below. They’re open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The locations:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.: This center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to connect people to emergency shelter.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

You can call 311 to find the warming center nearest to you. Older people can also go to one of the city’s 21 senior centers. Information about the senior centers is available online.

