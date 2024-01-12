CHICAGO — Friday’s winter storm is expected to drop as much as 6 inches of snow on the city — and it’ll make for “downright dangerous” travel at times, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm started overnight and is expected to continue throughout the day, with heavy and blowing snow that could drop as heavily as 1-2 inches per hour at times, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago’s public school remain open, but O’Hare has a ground stop, Lake Shore Drive is closed to buses and the Skyway was closed.

Friday morning will see hazardous travel conditions with heavy snow; by the afternoon, some of that snow will turn into rain south of I-80 and along the lakefront, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel will be “downright dangerous” at times thanks to the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The pockets of rain Friday will turn back into snow during the night, and there will be strong winds that blow snow around — leading to more dangerous travel conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s expected to only get as warm as 35 degrees Friday in Chicago, and temperatures will fall to the low 20s overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

A “dangerous cold snap” is also expected to hit this weekend and last into next week.

Here’s a timeline of expected winter weather impacts through Sunday, with a major winter storm causing dangerous travel through early Saturday, followed by the arrival of the first bitterly cold air mass of the season. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/S4zLRSxs37 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2024

It could feel as cold as 30 degrees below zero at times during the cold snap, which will run Saturday night through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Frostbite could develop on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes during those times.

Saturday is expected to only be as warm as 25 degrees during the day, and it could hit 2 degrees overnight, according to the weather agency. Sunday and Monday will be even cold, with high temperatures of 6 and 5 degrees expected, respectively; overnight, it could drop to 6 degrees below zero.

Tuesday is expected to only get as warm as 3 degrees, with a low of 3 below zero overnight.

Wednesday will be a little warmer, with temperatures heating up to a high of 17 degrees.

Here is a precipitation type timeline that shows approximately how precipitation types and snowfall rates are expected to evolve across the area throughout the day today and into Saturday. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/eGzHSlKwB0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2024

Ground Stop At O’Hare

More than 600 flights have been canceled at O’Hare Airport, and more than 250 have been canceled at Midway. A ground stop order has been issued for O’Hare Airport.

Watch For Frostbite And Hypothermia

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns to watch for these signs of frostbite:

Redness or pain in the skin can be a sign frostbite is beginning.

Numbness.

White or grayish-yellow skin.

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy.

People experiencing symptoms of frostbite should immediately seek medical care, according to the CDC. If immediate medical care is not available, the person with signs of frostbite should be brought into a warm room as soon as possible, according to the agency.

People with signs of frostbite in their feet or toes should not walk, and people should not massage the frostbitten area or rub snow on it, as these actions can cause more damage, according to the CDC.

People should put the skin affected by frostbite in warm but not hot water; if warm water isn’t available, warm the skin with bodyheat, like by putting frostbitten fingers in an armpit, according to the CDC. More information about frostbite is available online.

Hypothermia symptoms:

Shivering.

Exhaustion or feeling very tired.

Confusion.

Fumbling hands.

Memory loss.

Slurred speech.

Drowsiness.

Bright, cold skin and very low energy in babies.

People showing signs of hypothermia should have their temperature taken; if it is below 95 degrees, they should seek immediate medical attention, according to the CDC.

If immediate medical care is not available, the people should get into a warm room or shelter, remove any wet clothing and warm the center of their body — their chest, neck, head and groin — with an electric blanket, according to the CDC.

People experiencing hypothermia who are conscious can also drink warm drinks, but they should not have alcohol, according to the CDC.

Once the person has warmed up, they should stay dry and keep their body wrapped in a warm blanket, and they should get medical care as soon as possible, according to the CDC.

More information about hypothermia is available online.

Chicago Warming Centers

People who need a safe space to warm up can go to a city warming center, which open when temperatures are at 32 degrees or below. They’re open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The locations:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.: This center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to connect people to emergency shelter.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

You can call 311 to find the warming center nearest to you. Older people can also go to one of the city’s 21 senior centers. Information about the senior centers is available online.

