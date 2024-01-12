KENWOOD — A judge has seized control of a Kenwood affordable apartment tower after years of owner mismanagement — and after judges gave the landlord numerous chances to fix filthy, hazardous conditions in the building.

Apex Chicago IL, owner of the Ellis Lakeview apartments at 4624 S. Ellis Ave., must give up its management powers to a court-appointed receiver, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Brooks ruled Friday.

Brooks appointed real estate firm Trigild IVL to oversee the 105-unit building, where residents have complained of plumbing issues, pest infestations, security breaches, broken elevators and a host of other problems since at least September 2020.

5T Management is expected to remain as property manager. The company took over day-to-day management at Ellis Lakeview in 2022 when a county judge forced Apex to replace its handpicked management company.

Apex’s attorneys, Joshua Kahane and Carrie Dolan, did not contest the receivership request Friday and resigned from the case shortly after Brooks’ ruling.

Ellis Lakeview residents, including Laprena Brown, celebrated the decision. Brown is among the initial group of residents who submitted complaints to federal housing officials in 2020.

“We worked too long, too hard; we’ve been through too much, and we just throw our hands up [in celebration],” said Brown, who has lived at Ellis Lakeview for 14 years.

“Fight the power. We did it.”

Residents of the Ellis Lakeview Apartments, 4624 S. Ellis Ave. in Kenwood, pose for a January 2023 portrait in the tower’s laundry room. After a year of public pressure on the building’s mortgage holder, Freddie Mac, and county courts, a judge ruled in January 2024 to place the building into receivership. Credit: Provided

The ruling comes as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or Freddie Mac, pushed to foreclose on the property.

Various attempts to force repairs, take control of the property from Apex and foreclose on the building have dragged on for more than three years with few consequences for the company prior to this week.

But in recent weeks, the owners “effectively abandoned the property,” said Erin Gard, attorney for the U.S. Department of Housing and Development.

Apex agreed in 2022 to maintain a repair fund for the building at $350,000, an agreement which helped the company stave off a prior push for receivership. That fund has been well short for the last several months, as it’s hovered around $42,000, Freddie Mac attorney Shannon Condon said Friday.

Residents complained this week of heating issues amid a winter storm, as the building’s boilers are not at full strength, and old, drafty windows have not been replaced, they said.

They’re cautiously optimistic that the heating, elevator, security and other ongoing issues will soon improve under Trigild IVL’s watch, they said.

“If the proper repairs get done, and the proper people get in this building and do it right like it’s supposed to be done, then we’ll be satisfied; we will be living comfortably,” Brown said. “But right now, we’re not.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

