CHICAGO — Chicago is set to get hit with extreme cold this weekend, with times where it could feel as chilly as 30 degrees below zero.

The cold snap is expected to last into next week, with the National Weather Service warning of a “significant excessive cold risk” into Tuesday and “elevated” cold risk into Thursday. The worst of the cold is expected Saturday night into Wednesday morning, according to the weather agency.

The extreme cold snap comes after a snowy — and then slushy — Friday.

And while Friday sat at a seasonable 36 degrees, the temperatures will soon dip: Saturday is expected to only be as warm as 25 degrees, while Sunday through Tuesday will have highs of less than 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight temperatures will be even chillier — it could hit 5 degrees below zero Sunday and Monday nights — and the wind will make it feel far colder, with times where it could feel like 30 below zero outside, according to the weather agency.

The extreme cold can prove dangerous.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How To Dress

Dress in layers.

Don’t leave your skin exposed to the cold.

Remove wet clothing.

During periods of extreme cold, officials have advised Chicagoans to cover up and stay inside as much as possible. Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in just a few minutes during deep cold.

The National Weather Service has advised people who do go outside during cold snaps to dress in layers. During 2019’s cold snap — when it felt as cold as 50 below zero at times — the weather agency suggested Chicagoans wear a warm hat, a face mask, three or more layers of upper-body clothing (including one insulating layer), gloves, waterproof boots and two or more layers of lower-body clothing.

People should remove clothing that becomes wet if they’ve been exposed to cold, as well, officials have said.

And families should limit the time they have children outside, officials have said.

How To Protect Your Pets From Cold

Keep your pet inside.

Use booties to protect their paws.

Got a pet? If you have to take them outside, remember to put booties over their feet so their pads aren’t hurt by salt or the chemicals used to melt ice on the sidewalks and roads, according to the ASPCA. Rubbing petroleum jelly on their pads before going outside also offers some protection.

Officials have also urged people to bring pets indoors during past periods of extreme cold. If you feed cats that live outside, you can make them a shelter using a few supplies from the hardware store by following these guidelines.

Chicago Heat Ordinance

Requirements vary.

Call 311 if you have an issue.

Landlords are required to supply heat to units during the winter under the Chicago Heat Ordinance.

People who live in a residential building with shared heating should have their heat be at least 68 degrees 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. and at least 66 degrees 10:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. People who live in a building where units have individual heating equipment should have equipment that is able to keep their unit at, at least 68 degrees.

Landlords who don’t follow the ordinance can be fined $500-$1,000 per violation per day, and “system malfunctions is not an excuse,” former buildings Commissioner Matt Beaudet said in 2022. Tenants should immediately call 311 if their landlord doesn’t provide adequate heat, he said.

Read more about the ordinance here.

Safely Heating Your Home

Don’t use ovens or stoves.

You can use space heaters with caution.

Call 311 if you need help.

Officials have said Chicagoans should not use ovens and stoves to heat apartments, as that can cause carbon monoxide to build up.

If you need to use a space heater, keep it 3 feet away from anything that could catch fire, fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt has previously said. Don’t use an extension cord with a space heater, and don’t put the space heater’s cord under a rug, carpet or anything else where it could get hot, she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people caulk and weather-strip doors and windows, insulate their walls and attic, cover windows with plastic from the inside and repair roof leaks if possible.

Chicagoans can call 311 for help if they are struggling to stay warm in their home.

Prepping Your Home

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Have a phone charged and an emergency kit.

Leave water trickling to prevent pipes from freezing.

Ensure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working before extreme cold hits, officials have previously said. If they’re not, call 311 and the city can help you, Nance-Holt has said.

Ensure your furnace is working, and seek help if it is not, Nance-Holt has said.

To avoid pipes freezing and exploding, people should ensure warm air can circulate under their cabinets and in areas where there’s plumbings in outside walls, city officials have previously said. People should also leave a trickle of water running at their faucet that’s furthest from the water line.

If pipes do freeze, people can thaw them with a blowdryer or heating pad — and they should not use an open flame, officials have said.

Once the storm starts, check your vents to ensure snowdrifts don’t block them, officials have said.

Keep a cellphone charged and ready for emergencies, as you might lose power during the storm, Nance-Holt has said.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency also advises people to have a stocked emergency kit with blankets, baby supplies, medicine and other supplies. Here’s a full list of what it recommends.

What You Need To Know About Shoveling

Shoveling is required for building owners.

Shoveling wet, heavy snow can be dangerous.

The city requires building owners to shovel sidewalks near their properties as soon as possible — or they could get hit with a fine up to $500 per day.

Click here for information about the city’s shoveling rules.

But shoveling snow — especially when it’s the wet, heavy variety — can be hard on the heart. The National Weather Service has previously suggested people who must shovel under those conditions should only do small amounts a time, take breaks frequently and stay hydrated.

Click here for information about shoveling safely.

Driving

Check the weather forecast.

Tell people your driving plans, including where you’re going.

Winterize your car and have an emergency kit.

Drive slowly and cautiously.

Blowing snow can make it difficult to see roads during and after snowstorms, officials have said.

City officials have said people who have to drive during and after snowstorms should tell friends or family about their travel plans, including where they’re heading.

Drivers should also winterize their cars, ensure they have a full tank of gas and ready an emergency kit with water, blankets, a flashlight and other items they might need if stranded, officials have said.

The National Weather Service lists things to have a survival kit here.

Drivers should leave extra room between cars and yield to snow plows and emergency vehicles, officials have said.

Officials have also said drivers should go slow and look for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Flying

Check your flight status before you go to the airport.

Arrive to the airport early.

People who need to fly during extreme winter weather should get to the airport early, officials have said.

People should be aware of changing conditions, and they should check their flight’s status before they go to the airport, officials have said.

Check flight cancellations here.

If you have to pick up someone from O’Hare or Midway, consider waiting for a call from your loved one at a cellphone lot: 560 N. Bessie Coleman Drive at O’Hare and 61st Street and Cicero Avenue at Midway.

Biking

Watch out for snow-filled bike lanes.

Limit time outdoors.

Dress appropriately for extreme cold.

CDOT is supposed to clear Chicago bike lanes — as well as Downtown bridges and bridges along the Calumet River — using specialty equipment, officials have said. But they’ve advised bicyclists to go slow, limit their time outdoors and dress for the cold.

What To Know About Frostbite, Hypothermia

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns to watch for these signs of frostbite:

Redness or pain in the skin can be a sign frostbite is beginning.

Numbness.

White or grayish-yellow skin.

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy.

People experiencing symptoms of frostbite should immediately seek medical care, according to the CDC. If immediate medical care is not available, the person with signs of frostbite should be brought into a warm room as soon as possible, according to the agency.

People with signs of frostbite in their feet or toes should not walk, and people should not massage the frostbitten area or rub snow on it, as these actions can cause more damage, according to the CDC.

People should put the skin affected by frostbite in warm but not hot water; if warm water isn’t available, warm the skin with bodyheat, like by putting frostbitten fingers in an armpit, according to the CDC. More information about frostbite is available online.

Hypothermia symptoms:

Shivering.

Exhaustion or feeling very tired.

Confusion.

Fumbling hands.

Memory loss.

Slurred speech.

Drowsiness.

Bright, cold skin and very low energy in babies.

People showing signs of hypothermia should have their temperature taken; if it is below 95 degrees, they should seek immediate medical attention, according to the CDC.

If immediate medical care is not available, the people should get into a warm room or shelter, remove any wet clothing and warm the center of their body — their chest, neck, head and groin — with an electric blanket, according to the CDC.

People experiencing hypothermia who are conscious can also drink warm drinks, but they should not have alcohol, according to the CDC.

Once the person has warmed up, they should stay dry and keep their body wrapped in a warm blanket, and they should get medical care as soon as possible, according to the CDC.

More information about hypothermia is available online.

Chicago Warming Centers

People who need a safe space to warm up can go to a city warming center, which open when temperatures are at 32 degrees or below. They’re open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The locations:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.: This center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to connect people to emergency shelter.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

You can call 311 to find the warming center nearest to you. Older people can also go to one of the city’s 21 senior centers. Information about the senior centers is available online.

Follow For Updates

• National Weather Service Twitter

• National Weather Service website

• Hourly weather reports in the Chicago area

• Cameras on Illinois roads

• Chicago snow plow tracker

• Flight cancellations and delays at O’Hare and Midway

• Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications Facebook page

