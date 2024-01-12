ROGERS PARK — Honey Berry Cafe closed this month, just a few months after the breakfast cafe opened on Sheridan Road.

Honey Berry Cafe, 6606 N. Sheridan Road, replaced the sports bar and restaurant Bulldog Ale House in September. Both restaurants are owned by WeEat Hospitality Group and have multiple locations throughout Illinois, Wisconsin and Texas.

WeEat Hospitality Group didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Honey Berry Cafe’s sign has been blacked out and the inside of the restaurant appears to have been cleared out. The Rogers Park location has also been removed from Honey Berry Cafe’s website.

The Honey Berry Cafe sign has been blacked out.

WeEat Hospitality Group spent $500,000 to renovate the former sports bar and turn it into Honey Berry Cafe over the summer. The company no longer wanted to operate a late-night restaurant and believed the neighborhood could use more breakfast options, its leaders told Block Club in August.

Honey Berry Cafe kept its full liquor license and offered standard American breakfast and brunch options, including pancakes, waffles, omelets, burgers and sandwiches.

Signs outside Bulldog Alehouse, 6606 N. Sheridan Rd., in August 2023 announce the breakfast restaurant Honey Berry Cafe is coming soon.

Before Honey Berry Cafe opened in August, Bulldog Alehouse had occupied the storefront since June 2016, according to DNAInfo.

There are still 14 other Honey Berry Cafe locations throughout Illinois, Wisconsin and Texas. The only other cafe in Chicago is located Downtown at 901 S. State St.

