CHICAGO — A former Chicago banking executive was charged on Friday with swindling her elderly clients out of nearly $1.5 million by using her influence to persuade them to invest in her private movie deals.

Helen Grace Caldwell, 58, who until 2021 was a vice president in the Michigan Avenue offices of Citibank, was charged with one count of wire fraud by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

Contacted Friday, Caldwell’s attorney said she intends to plead guilty.

“My client has taken responsibility and we’ve reached an agreement with the government as to a disposition,” said her attorney, Steven Rosenberg. He would not discuss any details, including potential financial restitution or penalties.

Wire fraud carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Caldwell’s case was featured prominently in an Injustice Watch series, Exploited Elders, which in August detailed gaping holes in Illinois’ safety net intended to thwart a skyrocketing number of fraud cases targeting the old and frail.

According to the charging documents filed Friday by acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual, Caldwell persuaded her Citi clients to invest in horror movies being produced and promoted by her private movie company, Canal Productions LLC. According to the charges, each would share in the profits.

“In fact, as defendant knew, those representations were false because defendant intended to misappropriate, and did misappropriate, those proceeds for personal purposes,” the charges allege.

Neither the victims nor Citi were named in the charging documents, which referred only to victims A, B, and C and bank A.

In separate federal actions late last year, Caldwell was barred from working in the securities industry by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and prohibited from working in banks by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Caldwell and Citi were also sued by Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert, who alleged the Fortune 500 company failed to adequately police Caldwell’s conflicts of interest.

Golbert’s office wants the banking giant to repay the savings lost by Priscilla Eddings, one of Caldwell’s older clients who is now living in a nursing home with dementia.

“I’m pleased that criminal charges have been brought against Caldwell,” Golbert said. ”Hopefully the criminal charges will prod Citibank into repaying Ms. Eddings the money that their employee stole from her and the other victims.”

Citibank and Citi Global – the banking and investment arms of Citi where Caldwell worked as a ‘dual hat’ employee – declined to comment Friday.

In court filings, Citi lawyers have argued the bank is not financially liable for Caldwell’s actions.

According to internal government documents, Citi first reported Caldwell to the Adult Protective Services division of the Illinois Department on Aging in March 2022 – four months after Caldwell left her job there.

Illinois officials did not take action because the client “was not being exploited by a family member, roommate, or caregiver,” Citi wrote in Cook County probate court documents.

Since publication of the Injustice Watch investigation, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a new law to exempt the Department on Aging from investigating cases of frauds and criminal activity by strangers. The law shifts the burden of investigating such frauds to the Illinois Attorney General.

Several experts said Illinois’ new law, which took effect Jan. 1, represents a step backward in fighting the growing problem of elder financial exploitation.

The new law was written “to help certain people in the bureaucracy to do less work, to the detriment of the public. I don’t see it furthers the interests of any single person that might be victimized by this crime,” said McHenry County state’s attorney Patrick Kenneally.

Fraud against older Americans in investment schemes accounted for nearly a third of all $3.1 billion in elder financial exploitation nationwide last year, up from less than 10% just three years ago, according to an Injustice Watch analysis of FBI data.

Reported losses from investment scams against older Americans have increased tenfold in the past three years to nearly $1 billion in 2022.