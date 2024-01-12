DOWNTOWN — The city is considering installing bollards in retail sectors across the city as thieves continue to crash cars into luxury and local businesses before ransacking them, two alderpeople said.

The news comes after a smash-and-grab Monday morning at a Prada store on the Gold Coast, 30 E. Oak St., which resulted in a shootout between two police officers and a 33-year-old man now charged with attempted murder and burglary.

Smash-and-grabs have been thrown into the spotlight as videos often circulate online of people breaking into stores and leaving with as many items as they can carry. In the past year, this has included using a stolen car to smash through a window to get inside.

Other stores hit in recent months include a West Loop luxury boutique and several streetwear stores.

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) told Block Club Chicago he reached out to the mayor’s Chief of Staff Richard Guidice to put together a plan that would include installing bollards to protect retailers across the city.

Bollards are short, embedded posts into a street or sidewalk that prevent vehicles from driving onto sidewalks or restricted areas. These are typically made with strong materials such as steel or concrete and require installation deep into the ground.

The city is coming up with designs, looking at plans and exploring the costs, Burnett said.

Guidice did not respond to questions about the potential installations.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) and Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) speak at a City Council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) told the Sun-Times after Monday’s smash and grab that he had a pre-planned meeting with the Magnificent Mile Association, the Police Department and the Chicago Department of Transportation to discuss the possibility of installing bollards along Oak Street and Michigan Avenue.

Hopkins told Block Club the bollards would cost $1,000 a piece before installation costs and would be paid out of the special service area taxing districts surrounding Michigan Avenue and Oak Street. According to manufacturer BollardsUSA, installation can cost “$600 to $1,000 per unit when accounting for labor.”

In the West Loop, which Burnett represents, one local luxury store has been targeted at least three times with the most recent incident last month.

But Burnett said the bollards should extend across the whole city, as the Downtown area isn’t the only neighborhood where stores have been targeted in smash-and-grabs.

Burglaries in Wicker Park, South Loop, Noble Square, Little Italy and more have resulted in people stealing upwards of $100,000 of merchandise and causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. Several streetwear stores also were burglarized late last year.

“These [bollards] can’t just be Downtown. They need to be comprehensive and look at the whole city,” Burnett said.

It isn’t the first time the city has considered installing bollards citywide, Burnett said. But officials need to have hard conversations about design, coordinating work in the public way and how to pay for it.

“It’s in motion,” Burnett said.

Damage from the crash-and-grab burglary at SVRN badly damaged the store’s exterior and interior. Credit: Provided/Diego Morales

While smash-and-grabs have taken the spotlight in the news, burglaries citywide have decreased overall with break-ins at small retail stores and department stores lower than pre-pandemic levels, according to police data.

That decrease is also accompanied by fewer shootings and murders — but robberies continue to rise beyond pre-pandemic trends.

In areas like the Loop, Near West Side, West Town and the Near West Side, robberies have continued to trend upward since 2019. Burglaries have also started to trend upwards after dramatically decreasing in 2021.

Kelly, a West Loop resident who didn’t want to share her last name, doesn’t need to see the trends to know certain crimes have increased in her neighborhood.

She was walking down Madison Street on Jan. 4 when a man wearing a mask walked passed her. He was on a cell phone walking very fast, but made eye contact with Kelly before continuing down the street.

“I had a bad feeling,” Kelly said.

Moments later she saw the same man running into a blue Jeep. Another man came running and screamed, “Did you steal my wallet?” The man with the mask waved as the Jeep drove off, Kelly said.

“The main thing for me was that this was a sunny Thursday at 11:30 in the morning…the brazenness of these criminals…it can come at any time,” she said.

Kelly has lived in the West Loop for the past six years and has also seen increased crime in her role as a property manager, she said.

After no break-ins from 2018-2019 at three buildings she manages, all of the buildings began reporting break-ins in 2021, she said. In that time, she was also held up at gunpoint outside her previous apartment, she said.

“My sense of safety has changed,” Kelly said.

