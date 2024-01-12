CLEARING — Some City Council members want a new police district on the Southwest Side.

The coalition of alderpeople cited a low officer-to-neighbor ratio and long 911 response times reported by neighbors as reasons for creating an additional police district to alleviate the busyness of the Chicago Lawn (8th) District, headquartered at 3420 W. 63rd St.

The 8th District spans 38th Street on the north end to 87th Street on the south, Harlem Avenue on the western side all the way to east of Western Avenue. It covers Clearing, Garfield Ridge, Ashburn, Chicago Lawn, West Lawn, Gage Park and Archer Heights, among other neighborhoods.

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), one of the alderpeople leading the charge for the new district, said the district is the biggest and busiest in the city and does not have enough officers to serve the neighborhood’s population. The 8th District has 10 officers per 10,000 residents, compared to the nearby Englewood (7th) District’s 43 officers per 10,000 residents, Quinn said.

“To say we are overdue for more police support is an understatement,” Quinn said. “While our population has grown and dynamics of our district have changed drastically since the ’60s, the size of the district has never changed.”

In 2010, the Chicago Police Department opened a satellite office for the 8th District inside Clearing’s Public Library branch, but it was closed in 2019, Quinn said.

Quinn said it could cost around $30 million to create a new district in the area.

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) speaks as a coalition of Southwest Side alderpeople and state officials gathered to call for an additional police district in the area on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson couldn’t be reached for a comment on the issue, and a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department didn’t immediately response to a request for comment.

However, when Supt. Larry Snelling was appointed to his position in October, he said he would explore redrawing police districts and beat lines to better distribute resources — but didn’t promise anything specific.

The push from the Southwest Side alderpeople comes as the city grapples with a surge in certain crimes. In 2023, robberies skyrocketed in some parts of the city, while homicides and non-fatal shootings decreased overall.

In 2023, the 8th District saw a 39 percent increase in murders, 17 percent increase in aggravated battery and 80 percent increase in car thefts from the previous year, according to statistics from the Chicago Police Department.

Quinn said he and he fellow alderpeople in the area are “prepared to fight” for a new district. He was joined at a press conference Thursday by five other City Council members, whose wards are either fully or partly served by the 8th District: Alds. Jeylu Gutierrez (14th), Ray Lopez (15th), David Moore (17th), Derrick Curtis (18th) and Silvana Tabares (23rd).

Tabares, whose ward covers parts of Garfield Ridge, West Elsdon and West Lawn, said residents in her ward will be able to vote on a non-binding referendum on their March 19 ballot, asking whether they want to see a new district on the Southwest Side.

“When you call for help in the scariest moment of your life, we want to make sure that somebody is there to help,” she said. “When a police district get into a backlog, and there’s no available police officer available to respond to that call, that is a victim not getting help. There’s no excuse for that — but that’s happening in the 8th District.”

Neighbors in Quinn’s 13th Ward will also see the question on their March 19 ballots, he said.

Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) speaks as a coalition of Southwest Side alderpeople and state officials gathered to call for an additional police district in the area on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Tammy Fencl, a Clearing neighbor who attended Thursday’s meeting, said her community would benefit from a new police district to better serve the west side of the current 8th District.

“I’ve waited three hours [after a 911 call] for no one to show up,” she said. “And I can get to Bedford Park, Summit or Bridgeview police stations before I can get to my own.”

Kathy Berg, another neighbor, said she was impressed to see so many elected officials come together on this issue to keep her community safe.

“I’m so happy to see it because it is important. It’s been talked about forever. It’s time, and we deserve it,” she said.

Prompted by a question about how the city would staff a new district considering the 8th District is already understaffed, Moore said recruiting officers isn’t a short-term solution.

“We’re laying the foundation,” Moore said. “We’ve got to eliminate the stress within this district, and as we do that I think more people are going to want to come on.”

Quinn also said he thinks the low officer count is an issue of other districts pulling officers out of the 8th District.

Ald. David Moore (17th) speaks as a coalition of Southwest Side alderpeople and state officials gathered to call for an additional police district in the area on Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Local leaders on the North Side are exploring a similar effort.

Some voters in the 36th Ward can let city officials know they want a greater police presence by reopening the long-shuttered 13th Police District, which once served the larger West Town area, by answering a non-binding referendum question on their March 19 ballot.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) has pushed to reopen the 13th District — or open a satellite 12th District office in the neighborhood — since running for reelection last year. The West Town community area is split between the 12th and 14th districts, leaving some neighbors concerned they don’t receive adequate police attention.

RELATED: Should The 13th Police District Reopen? March Ballot Asks Some West Town Neighbors To Weigh In

The 13th District operated for years at 937 N. Wood St. before the station was closed in 2012 under Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration. It is now home to a Cook County Sheriff division.

Block Club Chicago’s Quinn Myers contributed to reporting.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: