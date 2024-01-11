LOGAN SQUARE — Popular sandwich shop and bar Big Kids will be closing its doors next month after about three years in business.

Restaurant owners announced the news on Instagram Thursday, writing that the spot will close Feb. 4. Owners plan to bring back old classics and favorite menu items until then, they wrote.

Ryan Pfeiffer, former executive chef at the closed West Loop star Blackbird, and Mason Hereford, owner of the acclaimed New Orleans sandwich joint Turkey, teamed up to open Big Kids in October 2020, replacing cocktail bar Young American.

“We just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support you have shown us,” the owners wrote on Instagram. “It has been an absolute pleasure parting with y’all.”

The owners did not disclose why the restaurant is closing and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The restaurant at 2545 N. Kedzie Ave., which has a nostalgic ’90s vibe, is known for its versatile and family-inspired “sammitches,” inspired by dishes Pfeiffer’s and Hereford’s moms used to make, the owners previously told Block Club.

It originally opened as a direct pivot to the pandemic and at first only offered to-go orders and carry out.

Pfeiffer and Hereford, both in their mid-30s, drew inspiration from their respective childhoods for Big Kids — Pfeiffer in the Chicago suburbs and Hereford in rural Virginia.

The two even designed the menu to look like a page out of a high school notebook — complete with that “S” ’90s kids used to draw everywhere.

“It’s just going to be a collaboration between what we think is awesome and delicious and fun,” Pfeiffer previously said.

In addition to sandwiches, Big Kids is popular for its pasta salad, tots and drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Penny Gibbons, who lives in Logan Square and runs local nonprofit Trash People, a grassroots collective focused on trash removal, was one of many neighbors who expressed sadness over the news. Big Kids staff was willing to donate gift cards for prizes at Trash People events and the group’s volunteer fairs last year, she said.

“Big Kids has been much loved by locals since it opened, so this is really sad news for the community,” Gibbons said. “As a business, they’ve always been enthusiastic supporters of community efforts and social causes, so it’ll be a real shame to lose them from the neighborhood.”

Before Big Kids, Young American opened in the space in January 2019 and in a short time became known for its inventive cocktails and bites.

Big Kids is open 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 4-10 p.m. Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday until Feb. 4.

