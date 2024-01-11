Local Lens is a series where Block Club photographer Colin Boyle explores the story behind the photograph.

NEAR WEST SIDE — Chicago is still struggling to find housing and support for migrants — which has meant more people are sleeping inside buses as they wait for a shelter space.

Pilsen reporter Madison Savedra and I headed to the city’s “landing zone” Monday. Ten times more people were sheltering there overnight compared to a week earlier.

When we arrived, we saw many CTA warming buses and dozens of people milling about in the gusty and damp January air. One woman passed by with a child — whose face was crusted from the cold — in her arms.

Per city rules, we had to keep our distance. Standing across the street from the buses of migrants trying to stay warm, I used my 200-500 millimeter lens to see the scene better.

What I didn’t expect to find amid the anxious and bleak scene was a spark of joy: a few CTA bus drivers, donning winter coats and trademark fuzzy hats, tossing around a football with migrants.

CTA drivers throw a football with a few newly arrived migrants staying in CTA warming buses at the “landing zone” in the Near West Side on Jan. 8, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The bus drivers did not speak much Spanish, I was told. The two groups would connect over the basics — like “whoa,” or “no.” The men didn’t make many catches — for many, it was their first time tossing the pigskin — but the smiles never faded as they lobbed the oblong ball into the sky.

“In my country, there are no balls like that,” said Rafael Hernandez, 26, from Venezuela.

Before this week, Hernandez had only seen American football on social media, he said. In his home country, unless you had money to order one online, you got a baseball or soccer ball, he said.

Erick Grangel, of Venezuela, said he was “surprised at how you throw it,” but he learned quick.

“Well, here in the United States, it feels good to play a sport — more than ever in my life,” the 15-year-old said.

“I don’t just see it as a game, I also see it as spending time with someone that — I’m not going to [get] sentimental — but I never had that father figure to share a game moment with. I never had it.” Rafael hernandez

Rafael Hernandez, 26 from Venezuela, plays football with CTA drivers. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

It was more than the sport for Hernandez — it meant community.

“You can practice with people who are not of your nationality,” Hernandez said. “It is a very cool satisfaction.”

Those moments shared with the bus drivers would not have happened back home, Hernandez said. It would be “complicated” if a government worker had done similar.

But here, “they treat you very well, and you feel like you are loved in this environment,” he said.

“They don’t denigrate you … they practice with you.”

A CTA driver throws a football with a few of the newly arrived migrants. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Erick Grangel, 15 from Venezuela, throws a football with CTA drivers on Jan. 8, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Afterward, Grangel and Hernandez were excited when they saw the photos of them and asked if I could share the photos with them.

Michael Loria and Ashlee Rezin of the Sun-Times later reported the drivers and migrants were still playing, with high-fives, Hail Mary’s and hugs abound.

Over 30,000 migrants have come to Chicago since August 2022. I’ve met many people and documented their journeys. Despite the hardship, the cold and frustration as they try to get settled, there’s still joy, community and hope.

And on this day, it was American football that brought them together.

