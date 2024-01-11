The Western Brown Line plaza is one of the areas that the 2019 Lincoln Square Master Plan focused on improving.

LINCOLN SQUARE — Neighbors can weigh in on the design of the plaza at the Western Avenue Brown Line stop in Lincoln Square next week.

Ald. Matt Martin’s (47th) office and the Chicago Department of Transportation will host a 6 p.m. meeting Jan. 18 at the Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., where neighbors can share thoughts on design proposals for the renovation of the plaza.

The plaza, on the southeast corner of Western and Leland, is one of the areas of improvement highlighted in the 2019 Lincoln Square Master Plan.

The area is outdated, unsightly and needs an overhaul to improve visual continuity and access to the neighborhood’s nearby shops and restaurants, according to a 2018 study.

The improvements coming to the plaza are separate from the work being done to upgrade the Western Brown Line station, officials said.

