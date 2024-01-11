HYDE PARK — A free day of art, conversation on Afrocentric visions of the future and orchestral performances is coming to Hyde Park next week in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.

The Yesterdays, Todays, and Tomorrows event is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave. Black artists will be featured and celebrated as part of the event, which includes:

A folklore and shadow figures art activity from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., where visitors can create figures to perform in a shadow puppet show, which draws from the silhouettes in the art center’s current exhibition, Candace Hunter: The Alien-Nations and Sovereign States of Octavia E. Butler.

A Semicolon Bookstore pop-up from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring curated books on Afrofuturism and science fiction inspired by Hunter’s exhibition.

A printmaking art activity from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., in which visitors can use household objects like bottles and cardboard to create textures and designs. The activity is inspired by the “Everyday Art” practice of Robert Earl Paige, who will debut an exhibition at the art center this spring.

“The Future is Breath,” an artist talk on Afrofuturism and speculative fiction from noon-1:30 p.m. Hunter and scholar Kimberly Harmon will dive into Butler’s legacy and impact as a writer, how Butler’s writing and Hunter’s art share a sense of world-building and comparisons of Afrofuturism and speculative fiction.

The Civic Orchestra of Chicago Chamber Ensemble’s performance of pieces by Black American composers from 2-2:45 p.m.

To register for the free event, click here. Tickets are recommended but not required.

“So much of what King’s work is about is bringing communities together for a greater cause,” said Ciera McKissick, the art center’s public programs manager. “… We’re bringing families out so they can celebrate that legacy, and also celebrate themselves for being here and creating, making, living and thriving.”

The Civic Orchestra of Chicago Chamber Ensemble, which will perform pieces by Black American composers at Monday’s Yesterdays, Todays, and Tomorrows event. Credit: Tony Smith/Hyde Park Art Center

The event will offer plenty of time for visitors to both participate in the MLK Day activities and visit “Alien Nations and Sovereign States,” Hunter said.

For the exhibition, which runs at the art center through March 3, Hunter visualizes the worlds Butler creates in “Parable of the Sower” and the “Xenogenesis” trilogy, also known as Lilith’s Brood.

“The exhibition is, in my mind, the best work that I’ve ever done,” Hunter said.

The portion of the gallery that reflects “Parable of the Sower” and its sequel, “Parable of the Talents,” looks “very much like the world we’re walking through today,” Hunter said. Butler’s work presciently touches on political “foolishness,” food and water scarcity, migration and many other topics “we’re reading in the news every single day,” Hunter said.

On the flip side, the exhibition’s interpretation of “Xenogenesis” is more aligned with traditional science fiction, as the novels feature aliens, spaceships and the like.

Hunter’s exhibition also blends the worlds of the Parables and Xenogenesis to imagine “what a collision of those two worlds would look like visually,” she said.

“If you threw all of [Butler’s] work down on the floor, you could sit and piece together throughlines through pretty much all of her books,” said Hunter, who previously explored Butler’s worlds in the 2019 exhibition, ‘So be it. See to it.‘

She’s looking at and talking about the human condition and human frailty — and mostly, she’s talking about Black women who don’t falter. That’s what drew me to her when I was in college, and has continued to draw me to her writing.”

There may seem on the surface to be a wide gap between the real-world struggles of King, Black Lives Matter organizers and other civil rights leaders, and the fantastical worlds of science fiction.

But upon further inspection, Black sci-fi writers like Butler used their creativity to speak on “equality, justice, politics — all of the things that make our world and the things we have to fight for and fight against,” Hunter said.

And after all, it was King who pushed actress Nichelle Nichols — who played Lieutenant Uhura on “Star Trek” as one of the first Black women television stars — to change her mind about leaving her groundbreaking role.

“If [King] was still alive when [Butler’s] work was coming out, I think he would’ve been as excited about Octavia’s work with science fiction as he was with Lieutenant Uhura,” Hunter said. “… We have to see ourselves in space, we have to see ourselves in the future, we have to see ourselves beyond where we are right this second.”

Hunter and Harmon will discuss these themes and more during Monday’s “The Future is Breath” panel, McKissick said. Its title references the cry of “I Can’t Breathe” adopted by Black Lives Matter movement organizers, a phrase “rooted in Black grief [and] Black death,” she said.

The panel will instead explore “what it means to move beyond that and imagine Black people in the future,” McKissick said. “We want to make sure we thrive and are living and breathing in the future, as well.”

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: