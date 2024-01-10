NORTH LAWNDALE — Plans to bring a hotel to Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale are not moving forward after developers could not find a suitable site for the project, according to city officials and the firm behind the proposal.

Development firm Proxima Management was a finalist in the city’s INVEST South-West program to spur development on the West Side, with the company hoping to bring a hotel to a long-vacant site at 3400 W. Ogden Ave.

The hotel project was not selected for city funding, but Proxima Management said in 2022 that it would still pursue building a hotel on the West Side and was considering four vacant lots at 3536-3556 W. Ogden Ave. Two of the lots are owned by the city and the other two are privately owned, with one belonging to Lawndale Christian Medical Center.

Proxima Management reached out to Lawndale Christian Medical Center about selling the property to make way for the hotel, but the medical center’s board opted not to sell, a city official and a Proxima spokesperson said.

The Proxima spokesperson said the company has been unable to find a new location for the hotel. A representative for Lawndale Christian Medical Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Proxima’s original, nearly $50 million hotel proposal for INVEST South-West was an 8-story, 200-room complex with ground-floor retail space and a restaurant. The project would create at least 30 full-time jobs with salaries between $35,000 to $45,000, Proxima leaders said at the time.

Proxima principal Ravi Patel previously said a hotel would complement the other investments in the area. Neighbors at the time, however, said they were skeptical that the hotel jobs would provide satisfactory wages for families to live on and generate community wealth.

Overhead view of the Ogden Avenue Corridor in North Lawndale. Credit: Chicago Department of Transportation

Proxima’s hotel proposal was beat out by the Lawndale Redefined project, which will bring a community arts and tech center, affordable housing and a grocery store with a rooftop bistro to the vacant swath of land at 3400 W. Ogden Ave.

That stretch of Ogden is in line for a series of other new developments, including an affordable housing project called Grace Manor.

Ogden Avenue will also be getting a major overhaul thanks to $20 million in federal funding that will bring a redesigned streetscape and more public amenities to the thoroughfare, including new sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps and crosswalks, curb extensions, bike stations, seating and landscaping.

Neighbors who have attended city meetings about the corridor improvement project said they see the Ogden Avenue as a vital stretch of the West Side with potential for more businesses and other developments.

